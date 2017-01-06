VnExpress International
#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

By VnExpress   January 6, 2017 | 06:00 am GMT+7

New Year chill with markets, art shows and classical music nights. 

As Lunar New Year nears, don't miss out on exquisite traditional food shows and markets in both cities this weekend. Art lovers, stay tuned for exhibitions, auctions and classical concerts. 

Check out more details on our What's On page.

|| Food Show: Tet Flavor ||

Hanoi Creative City, 1 Luong Yen, Hanoi

1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, January 7, 2017

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-1

Try on ao dai, taste traditional cakes and make your own spring rolls.

Entrance fee: VND100,000 ($4.40)

|| Guitar Recital: Tran Tuan An ||

L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien, Hanoi

8 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2017

guitar-recital-tran-tuan-an

Traditional Vietnamese music, on guitar.

Entrance fee: VND170,000 ($7.50)

|| Experimental Concert: The Door ||

Manzi Art Space, 14 Phan Huy Ich, Hanoi

8 p.m., Saturday, January 7, 2017

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-3

Explore an artist's view on the urban transformation of a Vietnamese province.

Entrance fee: VND100,000/person ($4.4)

|| Queer-O-Tronix by Hanoi Panic ||

BirdCage, Alley 264 Au Co, Hanoi

9 p.m., Saturday, January 7, 2017

queer-o-tronix-by-hanoi-panic

Celebrate the LGBT community with a drag performance and hiphop music.

Free entrance.

|| Rooftop Exchange Market - Tet Season ||

Rooftop Exchange Market, 92B Le Lai, Ben Thanh, District 1, HCMC

12 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2017

rooftop-exchange-market-tet-season

From January 6 to January 19, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Rooftop Exchange Market will be serving all kinds of goods, including clothes, jewelry, bags, cosmetics, and second-hand furniture, while sipping on cocktails at the local bar with a rooftop park view.

Free entrance.

|| Indik'Art - Pop Up Exhibition & Art Auction ||

Indika, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, HCMC

4 p.m., Sunday, January 8, 2017

indikart-pop-up-exhibition-art-auction

Free entrance before 6 p.m.

VND50,000 ($2.2) after 6 p.m.

|| Classical New Year Concert ||

Saigon Opera House, 7 Lam Son Square, District 1, HCMC

8 p.m. Sunday, January 8, 2017

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-8

Kick-off the New Year with a classy selection of opera and classical arrangements.

Entrance fee: from VND200,000 ($8.8)

Tags: weekend events #TGIF
 
