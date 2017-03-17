VnExpress International
#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

By VnExpress   March 17, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Get pelted in paint and revel in the 'craic' this weekend.

Celebrate St. Patrick Day with a series of events or paint the town at an Indian Festival with music and beers! Check out our What's On section for more details.

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend

|| St. Patrick's Hanoi Weekend (Rock Concert - Fun Run - Gala Ball) ||

The American Club, 19 Hai Ba Trung, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

March 17 - 18, 2017

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-1

Celebrate St. Patrick Day with a multitude of events organized by the American Club in Hanoi.

1. St. Patrick Rocks Concert

5-11p.m., Friday, March 17, 2017

The American Club, 19 Hai Ba Trung, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

Entry fees:

Kids: (under 10): VND100,000 ($4.39)

Students: VND200,000 ($8.78)

Adults: VND350,000 ($15.36)

Tickets available at The Kitchen, 30 To Ngoc Van Street, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

2. St. Patrick's Dash - Casual 7k Fun Walk/Run

10a.m, Saturday, March 18, 2017

Start/Finish at Space Bar, Villa 15, Lane 76, To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

No need to register, show up dressed in GREEN and RUN or WALK

Free entrance

3. St. Patrick's GALA DINNER

6:30p.m - midnight, Saturday, March 18, 2017

Venue: Sheraton Hotel West Lake, K5 Nghi Tam, 11 Xuan Dieu, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

Featuring:

Five Course Dinner

Free-Flow RED APRON Wine, Beer, and Magners Irish Cider

Dancing with Live Music by Junction 15 (UK)

Wine Sponsored by Red Apron

Entry fee: VND2.5 million per person

Tickets available from The Kitchen, 30 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho

Book & reserve tables by emailing: stpatricksdayhanoi@gmail.com

|| Mashd N Kutcher - F Club Hanoi ||

F Club Hanoi, 67 Pho Duc Chinh Street, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi

9p.m.. Saturday, March 18, 2017

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-2

The number one DJ duo from Australia will be performing in Vietnam this weekend.

The pair have grown from local DJs to one of the most prominent electronic acts to emerge from Australian shores in recent times, voted Australia's #1 DJ Duo (inthemix 2015) and making waves around the world through combining music, multi-media and live-electronic performances.

Tickets:

VND200,000 ($8.78) plus one beer.

Contact:

Kien Cuong: 0167.9095.702

Hoang Vo: 0962.829.001

Le Thang: 01666.982.866

|| Holi: Festival of Colors Hanoi ||

Kinder Park, 614 Lac Long Quan Street, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

10a.m. - 2p.m., Sunday, March 19, 2017

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-3

Join the most fun-filled and boisterous Indian festival for a day full of fun & frolicking.

Holi – the festival of colors is an occasion that brings unadulterated joy and mirth, fun and play, music and dance, and, of course, lots of bright colors.

The traditional Hindu festival is celebrated in India and countries around the world. Join the fun and prepare to be pelted with paint.

Tickets:

From VND200,000 ($8.78).

Visit here to purchase.

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-4

|| Saigon Supersound Release Party ||

Cafe La Fenetre Soleil, 44 Ly Tu Trong, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

9p.m., Friday, March 17, 2017

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-5

Prepare to be transported back in time to the golden era of Vietnamese music.

SAIGON SUPERSOUND Vol.1 -- a compilation that tells the story of a musical era in Vietnam that was almost lost. During the so-called “Golden Music” period in the south of Vietnam, a lively pop culture developed, fusing western pop music at the time (rock, soul, latin, etc) with Vietnamese sounds and lyrics.

With the release of this unique selection of songs on double gatefold vinyl and CD, the story of the nearly unknown music will be retold and brought back to the stage by live band Saigon Soul Revival and DJs Datodeo and Jan Hagenkötter.

Tickets: VND50,000 ($2.19)

|| Saigon Craft Beer Fest Weekend ||

Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

2p.m., Saturday,March 18 to 11p.m., Sunday, March 19, 2017

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-6

The Great Saigon Craft Beer Festival is back!

Outcast and local brewers will celebrate the best of Saigon's flourishing craft beer scene, featuring a range of ice cold beers from ELEVEN of your favorite local breweries. Each brewer will be tapping several selections of their finest brews.

When the day is done and the festival finished, make your way over to Rogue (Floor 2, 13 Pasteur, District 1) for the afterparty. Let's party the night away in style with 16 craft beers on tap and some of the city's most progressive late-night vibes.

Time: From 2 - 11p.m on both Saturday and Sunday.

Entry fee: VND60,000 ($2.63) and receive two free test-beer (195ml) vouchers, one for use at the beer fest and the other at the Rogue Saigon after party.

Rogue After-Party entry fee: Free

|| Havana Pool Party ||

Sundaze Asia, 242 Tran Binh Trong Street, District 5, Ho Chi Minh City

2p.m. - 10p.m., Sunday, March 19, 2017

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-7

Join a Latin pool party with Salsateka UK.

There'll be spinning salsa, samba & tropical lounge tunes to keep you entertained, while the gorgeous promo girls serve premium spirits to keep your spirits high. And there're planning entertainment too, with games and prizes!

Grab your friends and join the party for a chilled Latin poolside session!

Entry fee: VND150,000 ($6.58) pre-purchased (ticketbox), VND200,000 ($8.78) on the door

Groups: VND99,000 ($4.34) for groups of 5+ (ticketbox)

For bottle service or reservations, please contact us:

Hotline: 0165 446 1910

Email: hello@sundaze.asia

