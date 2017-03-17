#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Celebrate St. Patrick Day with a series of events or paint the town at an Indian Festival with music and beers! Check out our What's On section for more details.

|| St. Patrick's Hanoi Weekend (Rock Concert - Fun Run - Gala Ball) ||







Celebrate St. Patrick Day with a multitude of events organized by the American Club in Hanoi.

2.

10a.m, Saturday, March 18, 2017

6:30p.m - midnight, Saturday, March 18, 2017

|| Mashd N Kutcher - F Club Hanoi ||

F Club Hanoi, 67 Pho Duc Chinh Street, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi

9p.m.. Saturday, March 18, 2017

The number one DJ duo from Australia will be performing in Vietnam this weekend.

The pair have grown from local DJs to one of the most prominent electronic acts to emerge from Australian shores in recent times, voted Australia's #1 DJ Duo (inthemix 2015) and making waves around the world through combining music, multi-media and live-electronic performances.

Tickets:

VND200,000 ($8.78) plus one beer.

Contact:

Kien Cuong: 0167.9095.702

Hoang Vo: 0962.829.001

Le Thang: 01666.982.866

|| Holi: Festival of Colors Hanoi ||

Kinder Park, 614 Lac Long Quan Street, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

10a.m. - 2p.m., Sunday, March 19, 2017

Join the most fun-filled and boisterous Indian festival for a day full of fun & frolicking.

Holi – the festival of colors – is an occasion that brings unadulterated joy and mirth, fun and play, music and dance, and, of course, lots of bright colors.



The traditional Hindu festival is celebrated in India and countries around the world. Join the fun and prepare to be pelted with paint.

Tickets:

From VND200,000 ($8.78).

Visit here to purchase.

|| Saigon Supersound Release Party ||

Cafe La Fenetre Soleil, 44 Ly Tu Trong, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

9p.m., Friday, March 17, 2017

Prepare to be transported back in time to the golden era of Vietnamese music.

SAIGON SUPERSOUND Vol.1 -- a compilation that tells the story of a musical era in Vietnam that was almost lost. During the so-called “Golden Music” period in the south of Vietnam, a lively pop culture developed, fusing western pop music at the time (rock, soul, latin, etc) with Vietnamese sounds and lyrics.

With the release of this unique selection of songs on double gatefold vinyl and CD, the story of the nearly unknown music will be retold and brought back to the stage by live band Saigon Soul Revival and DJs Datodeo and Jan Hagenkötter.

Tickets: VND50,000 ($2.19)

|| Saigon Craft Beer Fest Weekend ||

Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

2p.m., Saturday,March 18 to 11p.m., Sunday, March 19, 2017

The Great Saigon Craft Beer Festival is back!

Outcast and local brewers will celebrate the best of Saigon's flourishing craft beer scene, featuring a range of ice cold beers from ELEVEN of your favorite local breweries. Each brewer will be tapping several selections of their finest brews.

Havana Pool Party ||

Sundaze Asia, 242 Tran Binh Trong Street, District 5, Ho Chi Minh City

2p.m. - 10p.m., Sunday, March 19, 2017

Join a Latin pool party with Salsateka UK.