TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

|| Sakura Festival in Hanoi ||
Ly Thai To Park, Dinh Tien Hoang Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi
8 p.m., Friday, March 10
Enjoy blooming cherry blossoms at one of the most outstanding events of the year to introduce Japanese culture to Vietnamese people and visitors.
Free entry
|| Piano Concert with Boris Schönleber ||
Goethe Institut Hanoi, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi
8 p.m., Sunday, March 12
German pianist Boris Schönleber returns to Vietnam to perform some of the most popular pieces by the likes of Schumann, Hugo Wolf and Richard Wagner.
Free entry
Early reservations are recommended as there are a limited number of seats.
|| Hugh McGinlay at Tadioto ||
Tadioto, 24B Tong Dan Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi
4vp.m., Sunday, March 12
This Sunday, order cocktails, champagne or special tapas at Tadioto and sit back to listen to the incredible music of singer-songwriter Hugh McGinlay - an Australian talent who will surely add much delight to your weekend.
Free entry
|| Legends of Rock Special Night ||
Hard Rock Cafe, 39 Le Duan Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City
9:30 p.m., Friday, March 10
A throwback to the history of music and tribute to the Legends of Rock in an exciting and vibrant night at Hard Rock Café.
Free entry
|| Saturday Live Gipsy Jazz Concert at Indika ||
Indika Saigon, 43 Nguyen Van Giai Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City
8 p.m., Saturday, March 11
Live Gipsy Jazz Concert feat. Peche a la Mouche - an original gipsy jazz band from France.
Entry fee: VND50,000 ($2.19)
Free before 7 p.m.
|| Outcast Farmers' Market March 2017 ||
Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong Street, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City
12 p.m., Sunday, March 12
Come and browse some of Saigon's freshest produce, delicious homemade goods and cute household-decor at our next Farmers' Market. This event is all about loving the environment, eating yummy food and showcasing the best Saigon vendors have to offer!
You will find goodies and activities for all the family and live entertainment, all in everyone's favorite chill-out spot.
Entry fee: VND20,000 ($0.87) (with 1 bottle of water or Red Saigon beer included)