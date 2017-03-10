VnExpress International
#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

By VnExpress   March 10, 2017 | 06:00 am GMT+7

Expect some great indoor music perfomances, but don't forget the outdoor fun with a Sakura festival and farmers' market.

Enjoy the best of both worlds! Check our What's On section for more details.

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend

|| Sakura Festival in Hanoi ||

Ly Thai To Park, Dinh Tien Hoang Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

8 p.m., Friday, March 10

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-1

Enjoy blooming cherry blossoms at one of the most outstanding events of the year to introduce Japanese culture to Vietnamese people and visitors.

Free entry

|| Piano Concert with Boris Schönleber ||

Goethe Institut Hanoi, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi

8 p.m., Sunday, March 12

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-2

German pianist Boris Schönleber returns to Vietnam to perform some of the most popular pieces by the likes of Schumann, Hugo Wolf and Richard Wagner.

Free entry

Early reservations are recommended as there are a limited number of seats.

Follow updates on our events page.

|| Hugh McGinlay at Tadioto ||

Tadioto, 24B Tong Dan Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

4vp.m., Sunday, March 12

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-3

This Sunday, order cocktails, champagne or special tapas at Tadioto and sit back to listen to the incredible music of singer-songwriter Hugh McGinlay - an Australian talent who will surely add much delight to your weekend.

Free entry

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-4

|| Legends of Rock Special Night ||

Hard Rock Cafe, 39 Le Duan Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

9:30 p.m., Friday, March 10

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-5

A throwback to the history of music and tribute to the Legends of Rock in an exciting and vibrant night at Hard Rock Café.

Free entry

|| Saturday Live Gipsy Jazz Concert at Indika ||

Indika Saigon, 43 Nguyen Van Giai Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

8 p.m., Saturday, March 11

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-6

Live Gipsy Jazz Concert feat. Peche a la Mouche - an original gipsy jazz band from France.

Entry fee: VND50,000 ($2.19)

Free before 7 p.m.

|| Outcast Farmers' Market March 2017 ||

Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong Street, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

12 p.m., Sunday, March 12

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-7

Come and browse some of Saigon's freshest produce, delicious homemade goods and cute household-decor at our next Farmers' Market. This event is all about loving the environment, eating yummy food and showcasing the best Saigon vendors have to offer!

You will find goodies and activities for all the family and live entertainment, all in everyone's favorite chill-out spot.

Entry fee: VND20,000 ($0.87) (with 1 bottle of water or Red Saigon beer included)

Tags: #TGIF go out weekend lifestyle entertainment
 
