TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

|| Sakura Festival in Hanoi ||

Ly Thai To Park, Dinh Tien Hoang Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

8 p.m., Friday, March 10

Enjoy blooming cherry blossoms at one of the most outstanding events of the year to introduce Japanese culture to Vietnamese people and visitors.

Free entry

|| Piano Concert with Boris Schönleber ||

Goethe Institut Hanoi, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi

8 p.m., Sunday, March 12

German pianist Boris Schönleber returns to Vietnam to perform some of the most popular pieces by the likes of Schumann, Hugo Wolf and Richard Wagner.

Free entry

Early reservations are recommended as there are a limited number of seats.

|| Hugh McGinlay at Tadioto ||

Tadioto, 24B Tong Dan Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

4vp.m., Sunday, March 12

Free entry

Legends of Rock Special Night ||

Hard Rock Cafe, 39 Le Duan Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

9:30 p.m., Friday, March 10

Free entry

|| Saturday Live Gipsy Jazz Concert at Indika ||

Indika Saigon, 43 Nguyen Van Giai Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

8 p.m., Saturday, March 11

Live Gipsy Jazz Concert feat. Peche a la Mouche - an original gipsy jazz band from France.

Entry fee: VND50,000 ($2.19)

Free before 7 p.m.

|| Outcast Farmers' Market March 2017 ||

Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong Street, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

12 p.m., Sunday, March 12