#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Endulge yourself this weekend with music, an outdoor market and an art exhibition. Check out more details on our What's On page.

|| Exhibition: Shape of Round at Goethe-Institut Hanoi ||

Goethe- Institut Hanoi, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc Str., Ba Dinh District, Hanoi

6 p.m., Friday, February 10, 2017

The exhibition is a selection of very personal works by Pham Khac Quang, portraying his family, but also showing landscapes that are dear to him as they are the result of all the happy and sad moments in his life.

Opening: February 10 at 6 p.m.

Exhibition: February 11 to March 5 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Free entrace

|| John & Ray - Soul Affair - David Fryer & The Great Apes ||

Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

9 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2017

It's the first live gig of the year of the Chicken at HRC! John & Ray are back at HRC after traveling for a little while. Expect amazing originals & covers from this duo.

First time at HRC: Soul Affair - Created as an Amy Winehouse & Adele tribute band, now writing their own originals as well.

Free entrance

|| Hanoi Rock City Live: A tribute to Guns N' Roses ||

Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

8:30 p.m., Sunday, February 12, 2017

Get your air-guitar/drum/bass etc... skills on and jump around with all the classic hits from the legendary Guns and Roses in HRC's moshpit.

Entrance: VND100,000 ($4.40) - 1 free beer or soft drink

|| Indika Live Samba Concert ||

Indika Saigon, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

8 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2017

Voz do Morro was born from the idea of bringing Brazilian tunes to Vietnam. They mainly play traditional rhythms such as Samba, Pagode, Choro and Bossa Nova.

Supported by DJ Coh-hul with two sets to be played on the evening: African and Brazilian Baile Funk.

Entrance: VND50,000 ($2.20). Free before 7 p.m.

|| Outcast Farmers' Market ||

Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

12 p.m., Sunday, February 12, 2017

The market will feature some of Saigon's freshest produce, delicious homemade goods and cute household decor. This event is all about loving the environment, eating yummy food, and showcasing the best vendors that Saigon has to offer.

Entrance: VND20,000 ($0.88) with one bottle of water or beer included.

|| WW: Women's World by Piu Piu Records ||

Piu Piu, 97 Hai Ba Trung, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

9 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2017

Get moving Saigon with some of the best female rappers and DJs in Vietnam. Women's World assembles and celebrates, for the first time, the women in this often too masculine hip-hop scene.

Tickets:

VND100,000 (US$4.41) Presale

VND150,000 ($6.62) At door

Send message to the Piu Piu page for reservations.