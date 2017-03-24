#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

The weekend is here! VnExpress International scouts the cities and comes up with a list of exciting events to help you unwind. Check out our What's On section for more details.

|| Saigon Supersound Release Party ||

Hanoi Rock City, 27 To Ngoc Van Str., Tay Ho District, Hanoi

9 p.m., Saturday, March 25

Prepare to be transported back in time to the golden era of Vietnamese music.

SAIGON SUPERSOUND Vol.1 -- a compilation that tells the story of a musical era in Vietnam that was almost lost. During the so-called “Golden Music” period in the south of Vietnam, a lively pop culture developed, fusing western pop music at the time (rock, soul, latin) with Vietnamese sounds and lyrics.

Tickets: VND100,000 ($4.38)

|| Live electronic music at Mutant Lounge ||

Rec Room Hanoi Creative City (Floor 20), 1 Luong Yen Street, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi

9 p.m., Friday, March 24

Mutant Lounge returns to it's spiritual home Rec Room for another installment of original and exciting electronic music.

Enjoy live performances by: vcOperator -- Minh Nguyen and Lark Minkous

Entry: VND50,000 ($2.19)

|| Chris Wilson - Live at The Hanoi Social Club ||

The Hanoi Social Club, 6 Hoi Vu, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

8 p.m., Saturday, March 25

One of the most intimate live music venues in Hanoi brings you a fresh musical talent. Be ready for a treat this weekend with Chris Wilson - an Irish singer-songwriter from Swords County in Dublin.

Chris has been travelling as a musician for five years, playing music in over four continents and 15 countries. His music and story is one of the classic troubadour.



Taking influence from Bob Dylan, John Martyn and Nick Drake, while keeping a contemporary Irish backbone. Original music about love, stories about friends, and ideas formed from life on the road.

Have a listen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IT8YfF5orZ8

Entry: VND100,000 ($4.39)

|| A O Show at Saigon Opera House ||

Saigon Opera House, 7 Lam Son Square, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

8:30 p.m., Friday, March 24

Experience the richness of Vietnamese culture with this spectacular hour-long show at Ho Chi Minh City's Saigon Opera House on Friday night.

Ticket: Starting from VND630,000 ($27.64)

For more information, visit and order tickets here.

|| Ballet with Tchaikovsky & Ravel ||

Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera, 7 Lam Son Square, District 1, HCMC

8 p.m., Saturday, March 25

Come for a night of various classical ballet styles and long shimmering dresses flying on the melody of “Serenade” by Tchaikovsky.

Ravel’s “Bolero”, on the other hand, brings an intense modern style with lightning effects and powerful choreography.

Ticket:

VND550,000 ($21.95) – VND400,000 ($17.56) – VND350,000 ($15.36) – VND200,000 ($8.78)

Booking and delivery:

08 3823 7295, 098 987 4517 (Ms. Huong – V), 090 360 4539 (Ms. Dao – E / F)

Online booking here or via ticketbox

|| Outcast Boho Market ||

Outcast Boho Market, 188 Nguyen Van Huong, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday, March 25

A great place for colorful, cleverly crafted bits and pieces.

Connect with your inner hippie while winding between local stalls full of gorgeous items for you to treat yourself or your friends and family to.

It's the perfect place to pick up a gift for that (nearly) forgotten birthday. There's something for every occasion at Outcasts Boho Market.

Entry: VND20,000 ($0.87) with 1 bottle of water or beer included.