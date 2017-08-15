The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
The pink church with the snap-happy worshippers in Saigon
This masterpiece is understandably one of the most Instagrammed places in the city.
6 destinations emerge as tourism magnets in Vietnam in 2017
See if you can take time out of your 2018 schedule to check them out.
Boating through a flooded forest in southern Vietnam
Immerse yourself in greenery on a trip to An Giang Province.
October 28, 2017 | 10:06 am GMT+7
Sun, stars, springtime and sea: A guide to Vietnam's best kept secrets
Getting off the beaten track is always better than following the crowds.
October 22, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Scottish tourist found after being kidnapped by taxi driver in Hanoi: report
He and his friend may have argued with the driver about the fare.
October 22, 2017 | 11:26 am GMT+7
When in Hanoi, do as the Hanoians do
Check out the list below and make your journey to the capital of Vietnam worth every penny and minute.
October 14, 2017 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
Escaping to an island paradise in Vietnam
Con Dao has everything needed to prove itself as the best secret island on Earth.
October 14, 2017 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Vietnamese surprises in Vanuatu
Remote Pacific island nation where Vietnamese 'slaves' left a lasting legacy.
October 08, 2017 | 02:20 pm GMT+7
Take a walk on the wild side in southern Vietnam
Leave the sun-kissed resorts behind and experience the raw beauty the south has to offer.
September 25, 2017 | 06:17 pm GMT+7
In Vietnam's resort town, hidden causeway leads to the land of the Sea Goddess
Take a leap of faith to this enchanted islet, but don't let the tide leave you stranded.
September 10, 2017 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
The best of Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos hashtagged #vietnam and #everydayvietnam.
September 08, 2017 | 09:19 am GMT+7
Birds-eye video of stunning Ninh Binh is sure to take your breath away
Enjoy a slice of heaven in nothern Vietnam, where waterways, limestone karsts and paddy fields come together in harmony.
August 20, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
The best of Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.
August 11, 2017 | 10:52 am GMT+7
Take a trip to Vietnam's Maldives, with cash to spare
Hop on a boat and cruise out to these island paradises if you want to get away from it all.
July 30, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
The best of Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.
July 28, 2017 | 09:37 am GMT+7
