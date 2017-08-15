VnExpress International
The pink church with the snap-happy worshippers in Saigon

This masterpiece is understandably one of the most Instagrammed places in the city.

6 destinations emerge as tourism magnets in Vietnam in 2017

See if you can take time out of your 2018 schedule to check them out.

Boating through a flooded forest in southern Vietnam

Immerse yourself in greenery on a trip to An Giang Province.
October 28, 2017 | 10:06 am GMT+7

Sun, stars, springtime and sea: A guide to Vietnam's best kept secrets

Getting off the beaten track is always better than following the crowds.
October 22, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Scottish tourist found after being kidnapped by taxi driver in Hanoi: report

He and his friend may have argued with the driver about the fare.
October 22, 2017 | 11:26 am GMT+7

When in Hanoi, do as the Hanoians do

Check out the list below and make your journey to the capital of Vietnam worth every penny and minute.
October 14, 2017 | 12:00 pm GMT+7

Escaping to an island paradise in Vietnam

Con Dao has everything needed to prove itself as the best secret island on Earth.
October 14, 2017 | 10:00 am GMT+7

Vietnamese surprises in Vanuatu

Remote Pacific island nation where Vietnamese 'slaves' left a lasting legacy.
October 08, 2017 | 02:20 pm GMT+7

Take a walk on the wild side in southern Vietnam

Leave the sun-kissed resorts behind and experience the raw beauty the south has to offer.
September 25, 2017 | 06:17 pm GMT+7

In Vietnam's resort town, hidden causeway leads to the land of the Sea Goddess

Take a leap of faith to this enchanted islet, but don't let the tide leave you stranded.
September 10, 2017 | 12:00 pm GMT+7

The best of Vietnam this week

Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos hashtagged #vietnam and #everydayvietnam. 
September 08, 2017 | 09:19 am GMT+7

Birds-eye video of stunning Ninh Binh is sure to take your breath away

Enjoy a slice of heaven in nothern Vietnam, where waterways, limestone karsts and paddy fields come together in harmony.
August 20, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

The best of Vietnam this week

Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.
August 11, 2017 | 10:52 am GMT+7

Take a trip to Vietnam's Maldives, with cash to spare

Hop on a boat and cruise out to these island paradises if you want to get away from it all. 
July 30, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

The best of Vietnam this week

Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.
July 28, 2017 | 09:37 am GMT+7
