The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Turn in the tide opens up central Vietnam island
Turn in the tide opens up central Vietnam island
Turn in the tide opens up central Vietnam island
By
Tam Linh
May 12, 2020 | 02:04 pm GMT+7
Walk on a beautiful sandy path in the sea when the tide ebbs to reach Nhat Tu Son Island in Phu Yen Province.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
Phu Yen Province
Nhat Tu Son Island
travel destination
wanderlust
sand bridge
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
Residents cheer as Hanoi village comes out of month-long isolation
Newborns get face shields for Covid-19 protection
Hanoi shop owners struggle with rent as sales plummet
Students thrilled to resume classes despite safety restrictions
Reading:
Turn in the tide opens up central Vietnam island
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives