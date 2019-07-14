The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
All section
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Video
Recommendation
Fashioning flowerpots from trash: one man’s quest to clean up Hoi An beach
5 July 2019
Saigon university uses solar power
5 July 2019
The playful art of folding coconut leaves in Hanoi
4 July 2019
Asia's longest Reclining Buddha on pagoda roof
Vietnam houses the longest reclining Buddha statue on top of a pagoda’s roof in Asia
Asia's longest Reclining Buddha on pagoda roof
By
Hoang Thanh
July 14, 2019 | 08:28 am GMT+7
The Hoi Khanh Pagoda in the southern province of Binh Duong is home to a 52 meters long statue of the Buddha attainting Nirvana.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
Hoi khanh Pagoda
Binh Duong Province
Buddha entering Nirvana
longest reclining Buddha statue
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
The bamboo shoot salad of the forest
Exploring 100-year-old alley in Saigon's Chinatown
Vietnamese commandos undergo tough training
Biology teacher applies botanical knowhow to make incense
Reading:
Asia's longest Reclining Buddha on pagoda roof
|
Go
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video