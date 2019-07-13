VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Commandos’ grueling training to shape up
 
 

Vietnamese commandos undergo tough training

Vietnamese commandos undergo tough training

By Tran Quang, Chau Dong   July 13, 2019 | 08:08 am GMT+7
Commando Brigade 113 of the Vietnam People's Army routinely do high-intensity training to achieve arduous feats. 

Tags:

Vietnam Commando Vietnam Army Vietnam military
 
View more

Mekong Delta reed brooms sweep overseas markets

Asia's longest Reclining Buddha on pagoda roof

The bamboo shoot salad of the forest

Exploring 100-year-old alley in Saigon's Chinatown

 
go to top