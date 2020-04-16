Can’t go out? Bring the world into your house, say bloggers

|
Trung Duc (left) and Khai Quan act as if they are sitting in Saigon’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport to board their plane.
They imagine they are snorkeling and seeing corals in Phuket, Thailand.
If it is not Phuket, it is Bali to swim and relax on the beach.
They are taking the subway in Taipei, Taiwan, to a night market to get milk tea, eat local cuisine and probably shop.
They are on an Amazon jungle adventure in South America.
With a third person in the frame they create a picture of a mysterious India. They said the first thing they would do when visiting India is to get their fortune told.
They imagine themselves in Nepal and scaling Mount Everest, which soars 8,848 m above sea level.
They check out cherry blossoms in the spring rain in March in South Korea.
This time it is Hanami in Japan for cherry blossoms in May.
Photo courtesy of Wanderful Dreamers