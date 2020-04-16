VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Can’t go out? Bring the world into your house, say bloggers

By Thanh Thu   April 16, 2020 | 12:52 pm GMT+7

Two Saigon travel aficionados, cooped up at home now, post photos of various destinations created from their imagination on their blog.

Trung Duc (left) and Khai Quan (right) act as they are sitting in the waiting room of Tan Son Nhat Internation Airport preparing to board their plane.They run a travel blog Wanderful Dreamers which the two formed together 2017 to share all of their trips together to the public. Duc can take photos and edit videos while Quan is in charge of content and ideas. The two often focus on culture and peoples lifestyle rather than landscapes beauty of the places they visit. Like everyone else, their jobs are also affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trung Duc (left) and Khai Quan act as if they are sitting in Saigon’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport to board their plane.

They run a travel blog called "Wanderful Dreamers", which they began in 2017. Duc shoots photos and videos while Quan takes care of content and ideas. They focus on culture and people's lifestyles in the places they visit rather than landscapes. Like everyone else, their jobs have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
They imagine they are snorkeling and seeing corals in the beaches in Phuket, Thailand.

They imagine they are snorkeling and seeing corals in Phuket, Thailand.
If they dont pick Phuket as travel destination to escpe Saigons heat, both will go to the resort paradise of Bali to swim and relax by the beach.

If it is not Phuket, it is Bali to swim and relax on the beach.
The two bloggers are taking a subway in Tapei, Taiwan, heading to a night market to get milk tea, eat local cuisine and probably go shopping.

They are taking the subway in Taipei, Taiwan, to a night market to get milk tea, eat local cuisine and probably shop.
The two went on an Amazon jungle adventure in South America. This tour is only for those who are not afraid of reptiles and the bushy vegetation, Duc said. Because of the modest size of the room, the two create an economical forest layout with potted plants and tiny toy birds.

They are on an Amazon jungle adventure in South America.

Duc says this trip is only for those who are not afraid of reptiles and the jungle. Potted plants and toy birds represent the jungle.
With the appearance of a third person, the three create a picture of a mysterious India. They said the first thing they would fo when coming to India is to get their fortune telling.

With a third person in the frame they create a picture of a mysterious India. They said the first thing they would do when visiting India is to get their fortune told.
Both imganinge themselves in Nepal, where they can climb Mount Everest, which peaks 8,848 m above sea level.

They imagine themselves in Nepal and scaling Mount Everest, which soars 8,848 m above sea level.
Duc and Quan imagine that they are checking out cherry blossom under the spring rain in March in South Korea.

They check out cherry blossoms in the spring rain in March in South Korea.
Or they can go Hanami, or enjoying cherry blossom, in Japan that usually takes place from middle to the end May every year.With a their world travel photo series, the two travel bloggers hope to boost eeryones mood, saying that indoor space may be confined but dont let it stop one from being optimistic and happier in life.

This time it is Hanami in Japan for cherry blossoms in May.

With their imagined world travel photo series, the duo hopes to boost people’s moods, saying being indoors may be claustrophobic but it should not prevent anyone from being optimistic or happy.

Photo courtesy of Wanderful Dreamers

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese travel bloggers wanderlust travel photos indoor studio coronavrius quarantine
 
Read more
244-year-old Hue bridge to undergo restoration

244-year-old Hue bridge to undergo restoration

Vietnam an unforgettable trip for Covid-19 couple

Vietnam an unforgettable trip for Covid-19 couple

470 foreign tourists stranded in Saigon, but few want to leave

470 foreign tourists stranded in Saigon, but few want to leave

Crowds flood Saigon's major wholesale market amid social distancing order

Crowds flood Saigon's major wholesale market amid social distancing order

Hanoi suspends CNN ads pending end to Covid-19 pandemic

Hanoi suspends CNN ads pending end to Covid-19 pandemic

Southern province to build new airport on Go Gang Island

Southern province to build new airport on Go Gang Island

Saigon’s once-bustling streets turn quiet at night

Saigon’s once-bustling streets turn quiet at night

Largest communal house pulse of Central Highlands

Largest communal house pulse of Central Highlands

 
go to top