Can’t go out? Bring the world into your house, say bloggers

Trung Duc (left) and Khai Quan act as if they are sitting in Saigon’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport to board their plane.



They run a travel blog called "Wanderful Dreamers", which they began in 2017. Duc shoots photos and videos while Quan takes care of content and ideas. They focus on culture and people's lifestyles in the places they visit rather than landscapes. Like everyone else, their jobs have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.