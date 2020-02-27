A Khmer tribute to the Buddha in the Mekong Delta

The Bat (Doi) Pagoda, also known as Ma Toc or Mahatup, is located about 3 km southeast of downtown Soc Trang Town in Ward 3. The pagoda is a place of worship for devout Buddhists, most particularly from the Khmer community. It is also a social space for the community where traditional festivals are held.

The Bat Pagoda was recognized as a national cultural and historical relic site in 1999. Its main hall is surrounded by a grove of many old trees.