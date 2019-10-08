Lao Cai terraces glitter from above

Schools and houses are hidden under clouds on the hills and mountains of Sang Ma Sao Commune in the western part of Bat Xat District.

In the Mong ethnic group's language, Sang Ma Sao means Chicken Comb Mountains. This is also the name of a Mong village located at the foot of the mountain.

"During the rice ripening season, Sang Ma Sao is charming with a valley of terraced fields cascading like the steps to heaven," the photographer said.