Vietnam exposed in dizzying variety

|
"Afternoon at Phong Nam" features rice terraces hugging Quay Son River and limestone mountain ranges along Phong Nam Valley of Cao Bang Province, bordering China, in northern Vietnam.
It was taken between September and October and is one of many photos in the "Beauty of Vietnam" series Nhan shot in 2019. With a passion for photography, the lensman from Phu Yen Province often spends his time capturing beautiful scenes from south to north.
|
"Starting of the New Rice Season" depicts farmers planting rice along a terraced field in the upland commune of Y Ty, Bat Xat District, Lao Cai Province.
The first rains in May bring water to the fields, which is when farming enters a new season. The fields look even more beautiful during flood season, outlined by a golden sun.
Nhan says the places he visits are very popular among tourists and photographers who often travel here for a photo-opportunity.
|
In "Sunrise at Sea", fishermen walk on bamboo stilts about one-meter in height to catch small fish and shrimp on Quang Lang Beach, Thuy Hai Commune, Thai Thuy District in the northern province of Thai Binh.
Quang Lang villagers have survived on fishing and processing aquatic products for many generations.
|
"When the Sea Wakes Up", shot at dawn in Thang Binh District, central Quang Nam Province, captures the simple life of a fisherman preparing for the day ahead.
|
"Coral Reefs in Hon Yen Islet", Phu Yen Province, central Vietnam.
"Coral can expose itself completely after the tide recedes. This is a well-known photography spot, but also an important conservation area that helps protect coastal biodiversity. So please be careful when taking photos and avoid trampling on coral reefs," Nhan says.
|
The birds-eye-view "Anchovy Fishing Season in Hon Yen" shows fishermen casting giant fishing nets near the islet.
Hon Yen is located in Nhon Hoi Village, An Hoa Commune, Tuy An District, about 20 km northeast of Tuy Hoa Town. Visitors to Hon Yen can experience the charm of the village, fishing boats and fishermen rushing to work in the early morning and afternoon.
|
"Da Rang Bridge Immersed in Clouds" shows Phu Yen's iconic crossing of Ba River, also known as Da Rang River.
|
"Morning Mist in Dai Lao"
Situated in Bao Loc Town of the central highlands province of Lam Dong, Dai Lao Commune is famous for its mist setting gently over the hills and trees during early morning.
|
"Landmark 81 in Night Clouds" snaps the moment nocturnal clouds cross over the tallest skyscraper in Vietnam, peaking at 461.5 meters in height."
|
"Water Lilies Harvest Season" shows Mekong Delta women in Long An Province collect water lilies during the annual flood season, which peaks in October.
Female famers here do not mind photographers shooting them at work.
|
"Tet Flower Growers' Smile on Bumper Crop" captures the happy smiles of two farmers in southern Dong Thap Province whose flower gardens have been readied for the Lunar New Year.