Vietnam exposed in dizzying variety

"Starting of the New Rice Season" depicts farmers planting rice along a terraced field in the upland commune of Y Ty, Bat Xat District, Lao Cai Province.

The first rains in May bring water to the fields, which is when farming enters a new season. The fields look even more beautiful during flood season, outlined by a golden sun.

Nhan says the places he visits are very popular among tourists and photographers who often travel here for a photo-opportunity.