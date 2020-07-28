The seasonal loveliness of Mau Son mountain

|
Wispy clouds cast a mist over one of Mau Son peaks at more than one kilometer above sea level in Lang Son Province, which borders China and 180 kilometers to the northeast of Hanoi. Each season, including the cloud hunting season from August to March, casts Mau Son in a unique light. Adding to the scenic diversity are its inhabitants, including the Dao, Tay and Nung ethnic communities.
The Mau Son mountain range stretches from Mau Son Commune in Loc Binh District to Cong Son Commune in Cao Loc District. A part of the mountain is on the China border, marked by the Chi Ma border gate at the bottom.
Visitors to Mau Son during April and May every year will have the chance to see locals plant rice on terraced fields next to anise forests. Besides rice, locals use the fields to plant corn in early summer, presenting a completely different look.
A 7-meter waterfall in Mau Son.
The mountains turn golden as the rice crop ripens in July-August and are a sight that draws thousands of visitors every year. The different shades of green and yellow formed by the fields and surrounding trees and shrubbery, not to mention the brown and other hues of the farmer’s huts are a visual delight and a photographer’s dream.
An aerial view of a 3 km human snake moving up and down a hill on the opening day of a local annual tourism festival in June 2019. The festival is one of the activities that Lang Son undertakes every year to promote the province’s attractions in general and that of Mau Son in particular.
Mau Son on a winter day in January 2016. This is a rare occurrence, but the snowfall showcases the wide range of weather events that the range hosts.
A village corner on Mau Son during the winter, December 31, 2018.
A woman from the Dao ethnic minority in her traditional, homemade finery smiles beside a peach tree with its pink blossoms. The Dao account for 95 percent of Mau Son's population.
White plum flowers frame the way to a house in a Mau Son village. Thuan, the local photographer, said: "Nature has bestowed Mau Son with fresh air and magnificent mountain landscapes, so you can see the vivid scenic changes that the four seasons display every year."