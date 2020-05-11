Experience the raw beauty of central Vietnam's Mai Nha Island

Visitors must bring their own food and drink. They can ask the fishermen to catch seafood like sea urchin, shrimp and fish and cook for them. A plate of four grilled sea urchins with onion costs VND80,000 ($3.4).



A trip to Mai Nhat costs around VND200,000 ($8.6) including train fares and meals. Near An Hai Pier are a number of homestays and guest houses for those who do not wish to camp.



To explore Mai Nha Island, visitors need to go to Tuy Hoa Town in Phu Yen by bus, train or plane, and from there travel 27 km by motorbike or taxi to the pier. The cost of renting a motorbike in Tuy Hoa is VND100,000 - 200,000 ($4.3-8.6) for a day, while a taxi costs VND300,000 ($13) one way.