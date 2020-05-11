VnExpress International
Experience the raw beauty of central Vietnam's Mai Nha Island

By Nguyen Thanh Tuan, Tam Linh   May 11, 2020 | 03:17 pm GMT+7

Mai Nha Island is situated in Phuoc Dong Village, Tuy An Districts An Hai Commune. The island has an area of 1.2 square kilometers and is surrounded by high rocky mountains, with caves and long beaches. The best time to visit the island and Phu Yen Province is between March and August when adventure seekers can experience calm sea and sunny weather. The series of photos taken during a picnic by traveler Nguyen Thanh Tuan on May 2.

A video of Mai Nha Island at sunset

Dã ngoại đảo vắng Phú Yên
 
 

Vietnam Mai Nha island islet Phu Yen Province travel destination wanderlust nature adventure lovers
 
