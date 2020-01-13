VnExpress International
Preternatural moments on a misty lake in the Central Highlands

By Huynh Phuong   January 13, 2020 | 09:40 am GMT+7

As the sun casts its first rays on Tuyen Lam Lake in Da Lat and mingles with the early morning mist, photographer Nguyen Tan Tuan is on hand to capture the magic that happens.

Situated about seven kilometers south of Da Lat, the Tuyen Lam is the largest freshwater lake in the resort town

A man rows his boat between trees that rise of the waters.

Situated about seven kilometers south of Da Lat's center, Tuyen Lam is the largest freshwater lake in the Central Highlands town, with many small oases surrounded by pine forests. 
Saigon photographer Nguyen Tan Tuan names this picture Ngay moi tren ho Tuyen Lam or A new day on Tuyen Lam Lake.

Saigon-based photographer Tuan names this picture "A new day on Tuyen Lam Lake", showing a man rowing his boat into the early morning mist.

Tuyen Lam Lake was recognized as one of Vietnam’s national natural heritages in 1998.
Tuyen Lam is approximately 320-hectares wide. The lake was recognized as one of Vietnam’s national heritages in 1998.

The lake's water is derived from the Tia stream.

A Frenchman named Farraut, who lived in Da Lat in the 1930s, rented out the entire area to be used as a farm and a resort for himself.

In 1987, Lam Dong Province's irrigation department built a large dam across the Tia stream, which formed Tuyen Lam Lake.
A fisherman and a tree standing companionless in nature that highlights the loneliness and isolation feelings.

Another shot of a fisherman and a lone tree.
"The lake is beautiful all year round, but shines most in late winter and early spring seasons. I was fascinated at how the forest reveals itself in the morning mist. The single tree in the middle of the lake surrounded by heavy mist at dawn takes on a poetic beauty when a fisherman sails by," the photographer said.
When the mist clears up at around noon, the lake shines in different shades of green.
Travelers can come here to enjoy fishing in the middle of vast nature or snapping stunning photos of the peaceful life moment of local fishermen. 

Visitors will be drawn repeatedly to the beauty of the lake and its environs, heightened by the peaceful, unhurried nature of life that unfolds on the lake in Da Lat.

Photos by Nguyen Tan Tuan

