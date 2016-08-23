Vietnam's most beautiful lakes

These must-see lakes have become ideal tourist destinations for those who wish to escape their hectic lives and immerse themselves in nature.

Ba Be Lake, Bac Kan

Photo by Hung Nguyen Quoc.

Ba Be lake, which means ‘Three Lakes’ in English, is located in the northern province of Bac Kan, about 240 kilometers northwest of the capital Hanoi. Surrounded by limestone cliffs, Vietnam’s largest natural freshwater lake stretches about eight kilometers north to south and reaches depths of 35 meters. It takes visitors at least two days to explore the lake, not to mention the nearby caves and a spectacular waterfall further upstream.

West Lake, Hanoi

Photo by Hong Phuong

West Lake is Hanoi’s largest freshwater lake, located right in the center of the capital. The lake draws scores of foreign tourists as well as local citizens who wish to see a thin blanket of mist rise over the surface at sunrise and sunset. Take a trip around the lake to see how people live and fish, and you will forget all about the city’s crazy traffic.

Song Muc Lake, Thanh Hoa

Photo by Nguyen Huong

Set in Ben En National Park in the northern coastal province of Thanh Hoa, Song Muc Lake is the main tourist attraction. Filled by the Muc River and four other streams, the water is always crystal clear throughout the year. Together with a group of 21 floating islands, tourists can enjoy sightseeing excursions by boat or kayak. They can also experience daily life and cast their lines at a spot of fishing.

Ke Go Lake, Ha Tinh

Photo by Ncdung1910.

Ke Go Lake was built in 1976 in the central province of Ha Tinh. It is the largest irrigation project in the province, and holds 350 million cubic meters of water. Covered by natural forests with abundant flora and fauna, Ke Go Lake has been visited by both national and international scientists. Tourists who reach Ke Go can now take a boat to take in water pouring down from the mountain, have a picnic along the banks and enjoy grilled fish, a specialty of the region.

Tuyen Lam Lake, Lam Dong

Photo by Nghiem The Long

No one knows for sure when and why the lake was called Tuyen Lam, but many think that Tuyen stands for stream and Lam stands for forest. Tuyen Lam is a place where water and trees meet. Located in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong, where the dry season lasts up to six months, the lake is full of water all year round. If viewed from the cable hanger above, Tuyen Lam Lake is as a miniature ocean with each island oasis on the lake representing a continent. Here tourists have a chance to enjoy the cool highlands air, explore the cultural patterns of ethnic groups and join in exciting activities like elephant riding.

To Nung Lake, Gia Lai

Photo by Doan Vinh

Located six kilometers north of downtown Pleiku in the Central Highland province of Gia Lai, To Nung Lake is in fact a volcanic crater formed millions of years ago. The lake has a surface of 280 hectares (692 acres) and an average depth of 16-19 meters, reaching 40 meters at its deepest. Visitors can discover To Nung Lake by boat, but they can also choose to enjoy the beautiful landscapes from the back of an elephant. In the evening, they can share a dance, a song or some wine with local ethnic people while listening to their traditional music.

