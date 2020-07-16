VnExpress International
Northern Vietnam commune spellbinds trekkers

By Huong Chi   July 16, 2020 | 09:49 pm GMT+7

Nam Cang in Lao Cai Province, 30 km from resort town Sa Pa, boasts beautiful terraced fields, streams and dense forests.

Trekkers get back to nature in Sa Pas raw landscape

Nam Cang means headwater, according to the local ethnic community. The commune is home to three big streams, Nam Cang, Nam Pa and Nam Thang, which provide locals year-round fresh water for daily usage and irrigation.
Nam Cang is best known for its rugged and raw beauty. Tourists here can enjoy the thrill of crossing a wooden suspension bridge spanning a stream of swift flowing spring water.
It is recommended visitors spend a day discovering the dense forests while enjoying the fresh air prevalent in Hoang Lien Son National Park. They should bring along sturdy shoes, cool clothes and insect repellent.
Trekkers get back to nature in Lao Cais national park - 6

Nam Cang lies in a remote and peaceful valley. The commune is fast gaining attention due to its beautiful nature and unique lifestyles of the H'mong and Dao ethnic groups.
Residents have taken advantage of the local scenery to build homestays that provide tourists a place to eat, sleep and engage with local customs.
Trekkers get back to nature in Lao Cais national park - 10

In the afternoon, village children habitually frequent a nearby stream to frolick and cool down.
Trekkers get back to nature in Lao Cais national park - 12

Like Muong Hoa and Ta Phin valleys in Sa Pa, Nam Cang boasts breathtaking views of idyllic terraced fields.
The best time to visit Nam Cang is during rice harvest season in July and August. During this period, temperatures remain around 20-25 degrees Celsius, making it an ideal destination to escape the bustle of city life.
Trekkers get back to nature in Lao Cais national park - 16

It is advised trekkers reserve meals at local homestays in advance to partake of the fresh, delectable local produce.
Trekkers get back to nature in Lao Cai's national park
 
 

Northern Vietnam commune spellbinds trekkers

Drone footage reveals stunning Nam Cang in early July. Video by Minh Khuong.

Photos by Minh Khuong, Huong Chi

