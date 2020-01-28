300-year-old pagoda a spiritual beacon in central Vietnam

|
Thien An Pagoda in Tinh An Dong Commune, Quang Ngai Town stands at 100 m above sea level amidst a dense forest. Built 1694-1695, the pagoda is one of the oldest sacred places in town.
|
A drone shot shows the path leading the mountaintop.
It is said that residents only gathered firewood at the bottom of the mountain to avoid wild encounters with animals like tigers. One day, a group of people discovered a trail up the mountain and followed it. On their way, they met Phap Hoa, a Buddhasattva, who was practicing meditation.
Thich Dong Hoang, the pagoda's abbot, said: "He exuded compassion and wisdom and taught people about Buddhism and morals in life. Later, more and more people came to worship and to listen to the Buddha's teachings."
Phap Hoa’s fame reached the ears of Lord Nguyen Phuc Chu, a devout Buddhist. In 1717, the lord gave the pagoda its official title, Sac Tu Thien An Tu.
|
The main gate of the pagoda with traditional motifs of dragons, lions and a deity on guard.
|
Tombs and burial places of monks and abbots in the pagoda are shaped like lotuses.
|
The pagoda is home to a sacred well that is still in its original condition.
Legend has it that as more people visited this place to learn about Buddhism, an abbot dug the well to provide water to them. In his dream, the abbott was told to dig a well on the east side of the pagoda. The abbot was told that there was water under a big rock. But it was very difficult to dislodge the rock. At that time, a young monk appeared and said he would help with digging the well. When the groundwater gushed up, the old abbott dropped to the ground, tired, and drank the water to quench his thirst. He realized then that the young monk had disappeared.
|
The well, built of laterite, is about 21 m deep and has a diameter of more than 2 m.
|
The iron bell was cast in Chi Tuong Village, now is in Duc Hiep Commune, Mo Duc District.
The story goes that the bell did not make any sound when it was finished. In 1845, Bao An, the third abbott of the pagoda, was meditating when he was instructed by a spirit to bring the bell in Chi Tuong Village to the pagoda. After the abbott did so, the bell rang loud and clear throughout the region.
|
A close up shot of the bell's handle with dragon symbols.
|
Locals come to the pagoda to pray on different occassions, including the first and 15th day of the lunar month.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recognized the pagoda as a national heritage site since 1990.
|
A statue of the Buddha in the pagoda premises.
|
Visitors to the Thien An Mountain can also stop and pay respects at the tomb of Huynh Thuc Khang, acting President of the nascent Democratic Republic of Vietnam in 1946 who stood in for President Ho Chi Minh when the latter was in France for peace talks.