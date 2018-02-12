VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Taste of Tet: This once-a-year flower market is a must-see

By Phong Vinh   February 12, 2018 | 02:10 pm GMT+7
Bloom or bust for the upcoming Lunar New Year. 

Lunar New Year 2018

Road crashes kill 70 Vietnamese in two days of Tet

Road crashes kill 70 Vietnamese in two days of Tet

A million ways to light up for the Lunar New Year

A million ways to light up for the Lunar New Year

11 places for coffee break from Tet party spree

11 places for coffee break from Tet party spree

See more
Tags: vietnam ho chi minh city tet flower market Lunar New Year HCMC Saigon Chinatown
 
View more

Meet the soldiers who defused Indochina's largest wartime bomb

The thinking behind Vietnam's Lunar Year rice cake

Taiwanese artist creates mini dog sculptures for Lunar New Year

For the year of Dog: Top dogs gather to get paws on prize at Westminster show in New York

 
go to top