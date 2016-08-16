The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
ho chi minh city
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Taste of Tet: This once-a-year flower market is a must-see
Bloom or bust for the upcoming Lunar New Year.
Ho Chi Minh stock exchange closes due to technical issues
The stock exchange closes temporarily to fix technical issues.
Congestion: Hanoi vs. Ho Chi Minh City
We all know Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are seriously jammed. But where are you more likely to get seriously stuck?
January 20, 2017 | 02:00 am GMT+7
#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend
Feel the heat with metal, EDM, reggae and hip hop beats banging across both cities.
November 25, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend
A weekend with top-notch music, documentary, theater, opera and film festivals.
November 18, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
First high school class opens on far-flung Ho Chi Minh City island
Students no longer have to commute to the mainland if they want to complete high school.
August 17, 2016 | 10:33 am GMT+7