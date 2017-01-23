VnExpress International
Tag flower market
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Taste of Tet: This once-a-year flower market is a must-see

Bloom or bust for the upcoming Lunar New Year. 

Saigon to bid farewell to 100-year-old flower market

The city plans to relocate its biggest flower market to the outskirts to reduce pressure on congested streets.

Harsh weather casts gloomy cloud over Saigon flower market

Severe salinization and unseasonal rains have left farmers little to be hopeful of.
January 23, 2017 | 12:17 pm GMT+7

CNN lists Hanoi’s flower market among best places to celebrate Lunar New Year

The frenetic pace at Quang Ba Flower Market offers the sights and sounds of the holiday.
January 23, 2017 | 10:21 am GMT+7
 
