VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Harsh weather casts gloomy cloud over Saigon flower market

By Thanh Nguyen   January 23, 2017 | 12:17 pm GMT+7

Severe salinization and unseasonal rains have left farmers little to be hopeful of.

harsh-weather-casts-gloomy-cloud-over-on-saigon-flower-market

Flower boats from the Mekong Delta at Binh Dong Flower Market on Tau Hu Canal in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 8 on Sunday, five days before the Lunar New Year starts. They arrived several days later than in previous years and with much fewer plants following severe salinization early in 2016 and then unseasonal rains. 
harsh-weather-casts-gloomy-cloud-over-on-saigon-flower-market-1

A family from Ben Tre set up a booth for their kumquat trees at a pier along the canal. “With the salinity, the harvest is much poorer this year,” said a woman from the province.
harsh-weather-casts-gloomy-cloud-over-on-saigon-flower-market-2

No shiny or cheerful faces. The farmers said they usually arrive in the city ten days before Tet.
harsh-weather-casts-gloomy-cloud-over-on-saigon-flower-market-3

A man from Ben Tre carries pots of the bright yellow ochna from his boat. He hopes to sell each one for VND1.2-1.5 million ($53-66).
harsh-weather-casts-gloomy-cloud-over-on-saigon-flower-market-4

A farmer keeps his flowers fresh under the city’s hot temperature.
harsh-weather-casts-gloomy-cloud-over-on-saigon-flower-market-5

A plumed cockscomb pot is packed for VND35,000 ($1.55).
harsh-weather-casts-gloomy-cloud-over-on-saigon-flower-market-6

Binh Dong is one of the most popular flower markets during Tet where customers can get a good deal by buying straight from the farmers. Pictured is an ochna tree being delivered to a customer in District 7, around 10 kilometers away.
harsh-weather-casts-gloomy-cloud-over-on-saigon-flower-market-7

Vo Van Phuc from Ben Tre waits for customers. Phuc came to the city on Friday but has sold little. “There has been too much rain in the province lately and a lot of flowers were damaged.”
harsh-weather-casts-gloomy-cloud-over-on-saigon-flower-market-8

Tran Van Hai from Ben Tre has a rooster to keep him company. “I know business will be slow. Also, it’s the Year of the Rooster,” he said.
harsh-weather-casts-gloomy-cloud-over-on-saigon-flower-market-9

Unusual weather has made many the trees bloom earlier than they should, making them hard to sell.
harsh-weather-casts-gloomy-cloud-over-on-saigon-flower-market-10

There’s also little business here.
harsh-weather-casts-gloomy-cloud-over-on-saigon-flower-market-11

The market starts to draw customers in the late afternoon, but there are usually more browsers than buyers.

Photos by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen

Related news:

CNN lists Hanoi’s flower market among best places to celebrate Lunar New Year

From ant eggs to golden cakes: the Tet gifts Vietnamese are forking out in 2017

Lunar New Year 2017

In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway

In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway

Vietnam's government says 'beautiful' Lunar New Year holiday must be preserved

Vietnam's government says 'beautiful' Lunar New Year holiday must be preserved

On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday

On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday

See more
Tags: Vietnam flower market Lunar New Year agriculture weather
 
Read more
Tet blooms in colorful Hanoi

Tet blooms in colorful Hanoi

Saigon’s Flower Street before opening time

Saigon’s Flower Street before opening time

French photographer opens free museum displaying Vietnamese ethnic culture

French photographer opens free museum displaying Vietnamese ethnic culture

Tet in Hanoi in the early 1900s

Tet in Hanoi in the early 1900s

6 things Vietnamese do to swerve traffic fines

6 things Vietnamese do to swerve traffic fines

CNN lists Hanoi’s flower market among best places to celebrate Lunar New Year

CNN lists Hanoi’s flower market among best places to celebrate Lunar New Year

ASEAN floats ambitious plan to boost cruise tourism

ASEAN floats ambitious plan to boost cruise tourism

Lucky charms: calligraphy writes good fortune in Vietnam

Lucky charms: calligraphy writes good fortune in Vietnam

 
go to top