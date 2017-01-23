VnExpress International
CNN lists Hanoi’s flower market among best places to celebrate Lunar New Year

By VnExpress   January 23, 2017 | 10:21 am GMT+7
Quang Ba flower market in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Cao Anh Tuan

The frenetic pace at Quang Ba Flower Market offers the sights and sounds of the holiday.

Are you in Hanoi right now? Well, enjoy it to the fullest since it is one of the best places in the world to celebrate the Lunar New Year, according to CNN.

The American news network came up with a list of 15 places stretching from China to the Netherlands where you can celebrate the Lunar New Year in your own way.

“While most will go to any lengths to get home to see the family, for some it’s a chance to travel, if only to get away from nagging relatives and red packet-hungry colleagues and friends,” it said.

Hanoi’s flower markets are among these perfect escapes.

CNN recommends a visit to Quang Ba Flower Market, which opens on Au Co Street in Tay Ho District every day from 3 a.m., and “works at a frenetic pace during the festival”.

Every house in Vietnam is filled with flowers during the holiday. Shoppers will look for the most eye-catching bouquets. Peach blossoms are a must in Hanoi, while bright yellow ochna is the southern staple.

They will have to deal with the whirr and screech of the motorcycles, but that should be part of the fun, the site said.

“The sights and sounds mixed with the fragrance of street food makes for a heady New Year sensual overload,” it said.

The Year of the Rooster will start on January 28 and Vietnam’s government has approved a seven-day break from January 26 to February 1.

Other Lunar New Year fun recommended by CNN include Sha Tin Racecourse in Hong Kong, where many love to try their luck over the holiday, the Awakenings Eindhoven techno party in the Netherlands on January 28, a 500-year-old fireworks display in Hebei on February 11, and grand and colorful parades in San Francisco’s Chinatown and London’s Trafalgar Square.

For those who want to step outside of their comfort zone and boost their stamina this Lunar New Year, CNN suggested a trek trough the stunning Los Glaciares National Park in Argentina, which is warmer than usual at this time of year.

