Internet firm to spray free wi-fi over parks and flower markets this Tet

By VnExpress   January 19, 2017 | 02:44 pm GMT+7
A farmer carries his daughter while waiting for customers ahead of the Lunar New Year festival at a flower field in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Visitors to holiday spots in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang and Can Tho will be well-connected.

Popular Vietnamese tourist cities including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Nha Trang and Can Tho are going to provide free wi-fi coverage in public parks and flower markets during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Internet service provider S-wifi said it will install wi-fi hotspots at the Nhat Tan, Quang An and Quang Ba flower markets in Hanoi, and along Hang Luoc, Hoang Hoa Tham and Lac Long Quan, local media reported.

In Ho Chi Minh City, it will bring wi-fi to the popular Gia Dinh, Le Thi Rieng, Le Van Tam and Tao Dan parks, along with the Turtle Lake. Nguyen Hue Flower Street, which will be open on the city center's pedestrian street from January 25 to 31, will also be well connected.

In Nha Trang, surfers will be able to get online in Yen Phi Park and along Tran Phu Street, while Ninh Kieu floating flower market in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho as well as flower markets on the city’s Vo Van Tan and Hoang Van Thu streets will be hooked up.

S-wifi, a project launched by the Saigon Postel Corporation, started providing free wi-fi services in public spaces during big holidays two years ago. The service has been well received.

Vietnamese Lunar New Year lands on January 28 this year. The government has approved a seven-day break for the holiday from January 26 to February 1.

Tags: Vietnam internet travel Lunar New Year
 
