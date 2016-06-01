VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon gets connected with free wi-fi across the city

By Trung Son   June 1, 2016 | 03:14 pm GMT+7

Here is another reason to visit Ho Chi Minh City: you are going to be able to access free wi-fi from every corner of the southern metropolis in the near future. This is part of the government's e-building plan the city is focusing on.

According to the HCMC Vice Chairman Tran Vinh Tuyen, a Singaporean company offered to to help the city launch a free wi-fi network to make it easier for tourists and local residents to access information. The service will also be a step closer to implementing the e-government plan the city has been focusing on.

"I've worked with them and we will issue an official outline of the plan soon. We will consider whether we need to pilot the plan first. This will help to promote the city’s image and boost local tourism,” said Tuyen on May 31 in the meeting over HCMC tourist plan in the latter half of the year.

“The system will have two levels of accessibility, and areas where the city wants to promote tourism will have faster wi-fi for tourists,” he added.

saigon-gets-connected-with-free-wi-fi-across-the-city

Free Wi-fi has been blanketed Nguyen Hue Street from last year. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Truong

Ho Chi Minh City is not the only urban center jumping on the free wi-fi bandwagon. Tourism hubs including Hoi An, Hue, Ha Long and Da Nang have been offering free municipal wi-fi since 2012. People who visit Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in District 1 have also enjoyed free internet access since May 2015.

Tags: wifi Ho Chi Minh City
 
Read more
Hanoians take cover as heat wave bakes city

Hanoians take cover as heat wave bakes city

Obama in motion: West Wing week in Asia

Obama in motion: West Wing week in Asia

Arrow star goes on fighting for rhinos in Vietnam

Arrow star goes on fighting for rhinos in Vietnam

Historic drought costs Vietnam $670 million

Historic drought costs Vietnam $670 million

Thailand eager to join TPP trade deal: Deputy PM

Thailand eager to join TPP trade deal: Deputy PM

Dead tigers found in Thai temple amid trafficking fears

Dead tigers found in Thai temple amid trafficking fears

Vietnam to borrow $100 million from World Bank to improve teacher training

Vietnam to borrow $100 million from World Bank to improve teacher training

Migrant crisis fuels sex trafficking of Nigerian girls to Europe

Migrant crisis fuels sex trafficking of Nigerian girls to Europe

 
go to top