saigon-gets-connected-with-free-wi-fi-across-the-city

According to the HCMC Vice Chairman Tran Vinh Tuyen, a Singaporean company offered to to help the city launch a free wi-fi network to make it easier for tourists and local residents to access information. The service will also be a step closer to implementing the e-government plan the city has been focusing on.

"I've worked with them and we will issue an official outline of the plan soon. We will consider whether we need to pilot the plan first. This will help to promote the city’s image and boost local tourism,” said Tuyen on May 31 in the meeting over HCMC tourist plan in the latter half of the year.

“The system will have two levels of accessibility, and areas where the city wants to promote tourism will have faster wi-fi for tourists,” he added.

Free Wi-fi has been blanketed Nguyen Hue Street from last year. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Truong

Ho Chi Minh City is not the only urban center jumping on the free wi-fi bandwagon. Tourism hubs including Hoi An, Hue, Ha Long and Da Nang have been offering free municipal wi-fi since 2012. People who visit Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in District 1 have also enjoyed free internet access since May 2015.