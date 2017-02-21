Saigon to bid farewell to 100-year-old flower market

Ho Chi Minh City's biggest flower market will be relocated out of the city center in keeping with the city's new wave of development. Photo by VnExpress/Nam Chay

A number of wholesale and retail markets in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, including its biggest wholesale flower market, Ho Thi Ky, may be relocated to the outskirts of the southern metropolis as officials search for solutions to worsening congestion, pollution and food safety.

The plan was officially submitted to the city’s government on Tuesday, said Tran Thuy Lien, head of the management board of Binh Dien Wholesale Market.

The markets on the list include two flower markets, a fish market and a fruit and vegetable market all located in the inner city.

Lien urged the city’s government to speed up the relocation process to ensure a level playing field for markets that will be moved from the city center.

Ho Thi Ky, the city’s biggest wholesale and retail fresh flower market, is so busy that it causes public disorder and chronic traffic congestion, Lien said.

Any delays to the planned relocation of Ho Thi Ky Flower Market will hold back Ho Chi Minh City's development, Lien said.

“If it was a 100-year-old heritage site, we should carefully consider the relocation, but this market is not worth that much consideration,” said Lien.

Ho Thi Ky Flower Market currently has more than 100 stalls, mostly run by small businesses.

A $31-million flower market in Binh Dien Market is scheduled to open this year.

With investment from the Saigon Trading Group, the market will source flowers from Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

