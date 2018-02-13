The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel
21 Mar 2018
Hue deploys endangered timber for Perfume River walkway
20 Mar 2018
Flying taxi trials get go ahead in New Zealand
19 Mar 2018
Traffic mayhem ensues as deadly crashes jam Hanoi highway
19 Mar 2018
Massive sacred painting on display at Buddhist festival in Vietnam
17 Mar 2018
For the year of Dog: Top dogs gather to get paws on prize at Westminster show in New York
By
CCTV, via Reuters
February 13, 2018 | 05:50 pm GMT+7
As the Lunar Year of the Dog approaches, dog breeders and owners from around the world put their best feet and paws forward at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog show in New York City.
Tags:
year of dog
dogs
dog
animals
pets
cute dogs
ugly dogs
lunar new year
