For the year of Dog: Top dogs gather to get paws on prize at Westminster show in New York

By CCTV, via Reuters   February 13, 2018 | 05:50 pm GMT+7
As the Lunar Year of the Dog approaches, dog breeders and owners from around the world put their best feet and paws forward at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog show in New York City.
Tags: year of dog dogs dog animals pets cute dogs ugly dogs lunar new year
 
