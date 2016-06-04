VnExpress International
For the year of Dog: Top dogs gather to get paws on prize at Westminster show in New York

As the Lunar Year of the Dog approaches, dog breeders and owners from around the world put their best feet and ...

Dogs invade runway at Vietnam airport, flights grounded

A Vietnam Airlines flight was delayed for 20 minutes because three dogs were on the tarmac.
October 17, 2017 | 04:37 pm GMT+7

Dogs join fight against far-right ahead of French election

London-based dogs - and their owners - are urging French voters not to elect far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.
May 07, 2017 | 09:56 am GMT+7

Dressed up dogs prowl Hanoi streets

Temperatures plunged to a 'bone-chilling' 20C (68F) last weekend, inspiring Hanoi to rationalize a parade of dressed-up dogs. 
December 16, 2016 | 09:33 am GMT+7

Unmuzzled dogs banned from Hanoi’s pedestrian zone

The ban came after local authorities received complaints about a large number of dogs around small children.
October 24, 2016 | 08:20 pm GMT+7

800 bitten by rabid dogs, three dead

If you live or are going to the northern province of Thanh Hoa, you had better be careful of dogs there which have claimed three lives this year. Dogs are cute, but they do bite ...
June 04, 2016 | 05:16 pm GMT+7
 
