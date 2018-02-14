VnExpress International
Video

Taiwanese artist creates mini dog sculptures for Lunar New Year

By Reuters   February 14, 2018 | 04:22 pm GMT+7
Chen Forng-Shean, who has been carving Chinese zodiac animals for 20 years, has created 1mm-long miniscule sculptures of dogs for the upcoming Year of the Dog.
