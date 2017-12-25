The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in Spratlys
Vietnam's foreign ministry denounced Taiwan's ongoing live-fire drill around an island in the Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands as a serious violation of ...
Two Vietnamese migrants found dead on Taiwan beach
They were abandoned at sea by human traffickers on their way to find foreign employment, according to reports.
Trump signs US-Taiwan travel bill; China 'strongly dissatisfied'
The United States does not have formal ties with Taiwan but is required by law to help it with self-defense and is the island's primary source of weapons.
March 17, 2018 | 08:43 am GMT+7
China warns Taiwan it won't tolerate separatist activities
'We will remain firm in safeguarding China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.'
March 05, 2018 | 08:58 am GMT+7
China media makes war threat over US Taiwan bill
Beijing considers Taiwan to be a wayward province and integral part of 'one China'.
March 02, 2018 | 08:30 am GMT+7
Taiwan arrests 10 Vietnamese women in raid on prostitution gang
The women will be deported when the investigation concludes.
February 26, 2018 | 04:19 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese workers become internet stars in Taiwan after giving up train seat for toddlers
A photo of one man sitting on the other's lap next to a small girl has won them a lot of love.
February 23, 2018 | 11:46 am GMT+7
Taiwanese artist creates mini dog sculptures for Lunar New Year
Chen Forng-Shean, who has been carving Chinese zodiac animals for 20 years, has created 1mm-long miniscule sculptures of dogs for the upcoming Year of the Dog.
February 14, 2018 | 04:22 pm GMT+7
At least seven killed, 67 missing after quake rocks Taiwan tourist area
The magnitude 6.4 quake on Tuesday injured 260 people and caused four buildings to collapse.
February 08, 2018 | 08:30 am GMT+7
At least 2 killed, buildings collapse in magnitude 6.4 Taiwan quake
The earthquake injures more than 200.
February 07, 2018 | 07:50 am GMT+7
China has 'overwhelming advantage' in bringing Taiwan to heel, official says
Taiwan is one of China’s most sensitive issues.
December 25, 2017 | 02:58 pm GMT+7
6 Vietnamese workers arrested for illegal logging in Taiwan
The group is accused of breaking their registered work contracts and cutting down protected trees to sell to criminal organizations.
December 21, 2017 | 11:17 am GMT+7
China air force drills in Sea of Japan and again around Taiwan
There was no immediate reaction from the Japanese government.
December 18, 2017 | 05:22 pm GMT+7
Taiwanese company director gets life sentence for virtual gold trading fraud
His company was found to have appropriated nearly $10.8 million from more than 700 people.
December 16, 2017 | 02:13 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese workers' life-changing dreams turned to ashes by fatal factory fire in Taiwan
The six men who died in the blaze were working to help their poverty-stricken families find a better life.
December 15, 2017 | 07:15 pm GMT+7
