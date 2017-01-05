The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Men chase balls at bizarre northern Vietnamese festival
Check out how hundreds of men battled in a muddy field in search of lucky phet balls.
A journey through time: Old photos of Tet in Hanoi 90 years ago
Take a peek into the past to see how the cherished traditional Tet looked like.
Dogs in bags and boxes: Vietnamese pet owners solve long holiday headache in hilarious ways
Because everybody needs to be home for Tet.
February 18, 2018 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
Taiwanese artist creates mini dog sculptures for Lunar New Year
Chen Forng-Shean, who has been carving Chinese zodiac animals for 20 years, has created 1mm-long miniscule sculptures of dogs for the upcoming Year of the Dog.
February 14, 2018 | 04:22 pm GMT+7
For the year of Dog: Top dogs gather to get paws on prize at Westminster show in New York
As the Lunar Year of the Dog approaches, dog breeders and owners from around the world put their best feet and paws forward at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog show in New York ...
February 13, 2018 | 05:50 pm GMT+7
World's largest mass migration is on in China ahead of Lunar New Year
The 40-day travel frenzy began on February 1 and will last until March 12.
February 11, 2018 | 04:31 pm GMT+7
What to expect inside a Vietnamese temple
If you want your Vietnam experience to go beyond terraced fields and sun-kissed beaches...
February 06, 2017 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
From ant eggs to golden cakes: the Tet gifts Vietnamese are forking out in 2017
Wondering how to bribe your Vietnamese father-in-law? We've got you covered.
January 08, 2017 | 03:27 pm GMT+7
Rooftop Exchange Market - Tet Season
A three-week series of exchange market to celebrate Tet.
January 05, 2017 | 11:44 am GMT+7
Food Show: Tet Flavor
Try on ao dai, taste traditional cakes and make spring rolls by yourself.
January 05, 2017 | 11:26 am GMT+7