VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

The thinking behind Vietnam's Lunar Year rice cake

By Nhung Nhung   February 15, 2018 | 07:32 pm GMT+7
The festive green cakes speak of Vietnamese cuisine, and national identity
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese food cuisine banh chung rice cake
 
View more

Taiwanese artist creates mini dog sculptures for Lunar New Year

For the year of Dog: Top dogs gather to get paws on prize at Westminster show in New York

Taste of Tet: This once-a-year flower market is a must-see

World's largest mass migration is on in China ahead of Lunar New Year

 
go to top