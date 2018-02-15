The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Traffic cop taken for a ride on hood of taxi in Hanoi
8 Feb 2018
US ambassador makes his first Tet cake, wishes Vietnam a happy new year
6 Feb 2018
Leading ivory trade investigator found dead in Kenya
6 Feb 2018
The thinking behind Vietnam's Lunar Year rice cake
By
Nhung Nhung
February 15, 2018 | 07:32 pm GMT+7
The festive green cakes speak of Vietnamese cuisine, and national identity
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
Vietnamese food
cuisine
banh chung
rice cake
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Taiwanese artist creates mini dog sculptures for Lunar New Year
For the year of Dog: Top dogs gather to get paws on prize at Westminster show in New York
Taste of Tet: This once-a-year flower market is a must-see
World's largest mass migration is on in China ahead of Lunar New Year
Reading:
The thinking behind Vietnam's Lunar Year rice cake
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World