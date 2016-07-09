The most read Vietnamese newspaper
The thinking behind Vietnam's Lunar Year rice cake
The festive green cakes speak of Vietnamese cuisine, and national identity
Gourmet grub: Thai fine-diners explore insect cuisine
Bugs are creeping onto Thai gourmet salad, nachos and pasta.
Take a bite out of Saigon's sizzling 22-cent ‘pizza’
Why travel to Italy when you can sample the Vietnamese version for pocket change?
August 10, 2017 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
A taste of Cambodia at Saigon market
Forced to flee civil war, these vendors returned to Vietnam bringing part of their second homeland with them.
June 18, 2017 | 11:21 am GMT+7
Protesters urge Hong Kong restaurant to stop selling shark fin
With more than 70 million sharks killed each year, over a quarter of species have been driven to extinction, the WWF says.
June 10, 2017 | 03:59 pm GMT+7
Southern Land Cuisine Festival at Dam Sen Park, Ho Chi Minh City
The festival, which is expected to attract 100,000 visitors, will feature some 60 food stands, cultural activities and art performances to serve visitors all day.
May 23, 2017 | 02:16 pm GMT+7
Hungry in Hanoi: The tastiest nighttime treats the capital has to offer
These eateries are open well into the small hours to serve hungry night-owls.
March 09, 2017 | 08:23 pm GMT+7
Eating your way through Vietnam beach town for a mouthwatering $4
From main dishes to simple snacks, Tuy Hoa offers an array of delicious dishes for bargain prices.
February 13, 2017 | 11:24 am GMT+7
Hanoi threatens to close 'Cursing Noodles' shop featured on CNN show
The shop and the likes are told to stop being rude.
December 29, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Hanoi Bang Bang I: Resurrecting Vietnam’s first foodie
VnExpress International will spend the next few weeks eating Vu Bang’s Hanoi favorites.
December 14, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Vietnamese have one thing in common with Timon & Pumbaa
Ever heard of gourmet bugs?
July 16, 2016 | 01:03 pm GMT+7
Restaurants in Vietnam to join global French cuisine event
25 restaurants in five cities across Vietnam will take part in Goût de France, an event honoring French cuisine worldwide on March 21.
March 19, 2016 | 11:57 am GMT+7
