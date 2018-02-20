The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Dogs in bags and boxes: Vietnamese pet owners solve long holiday headache in hilarious ways
18 Feb 2018
In Da Nang's maze of alleys, a crispy feast of Vietnamese 'pizza'
8 Feb 2018
Traffic cop taken for a ride on hood of taxi in Hanoi
8 Feb 2018
To Vietnam's forest rangers, Tet means high season for illegal logging
By
Tu Huynh
February 20, 2018 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
While many are enjoying the most important holiday with their families, these rangers have spent their Tet (Lunar New Year) patrolling deep in the forest.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
forest ranger
forest
deforestation
Vietnam deforestation
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Meet the soldiers who defused Indochina's largest wartime bomb
The thinking behind Vietnam's Lunar Year rice cake
Taiwanese artist creates mini dog sculptures for Lunar New Year
For the year of Dog: Top dogs gather to get paws on prize at Westminster show in New York
Reading:
To Vietnam's forest rangers, Tet means high season for illegal logging
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World