VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag deforestation
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

To Vietnam's forest rangers, Tet means high season for illegal logging

While many are enjoying the most important holiday with their families, these rangers have spent their Tet (Lunar New Year) patrolling deep in the ...

Brazil exports murder-tainted illegal logging: Greenpeace

Companies in France, the Netherlands and the United States were the biggest importers in the last year.

Vietnam province says yes to new hydropower plants in rumbling earthquake zone

Dismissing safety and environmental fears, Quang Nam's chairman says a stable power supply is vital.
July 19, 2017 | 04:40 pm GMT+7

Locals uncover illegal logging operation deep in the jungle of central Vietnam

Authorities in Quang Tri Province claim they had no knowledge of what was going on.
July 13, 2017 | 03:54 pm GMT+7

Vietnam to enlarge forest cover to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

The country has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 8 percent by 2030.
April 13, 2017 | 11:51 am GMT+7

Timber poachers claim 934 ha of forest in nine months

Authorities busted nearly 1,600 illegal logging operations between January and September.
October 23, 2016 | 09:03 pm GMT+7

Eco-friendly stoves to protect world’s rarest ape in Vietnam

If people don't stop chopping down trees for firewood, the eastern black crested gibbon will disappear off the face of the planet.
September 16, 2016 | 02:21 pm GMT+7

Can we feed the world without cutting forests? It can be done: UN

By 2050, the world will have to feed an extra 1.6 billion people while 80 percent of arable land is already in use today. 
July 27, 2016 | 07:30 am GMT+7
 
go to top