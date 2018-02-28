VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Choo-choo! Saigon Station to undergo half-a-million dollar makeover

By Duc Huy   February 28, 2018 | 02:51 pm GMT+7
A green terrace, cafes and bistros will help restore the country’s largest railway hub to its former glory.
Tags: Vietnam railway Vietnam railway train Saigon train station makeover
 
View more

Da Nang Airport set to burst despite recent expansion

US aircraft carrier band performs classic Vietnamese song in Da Nang

Take the amazing scent of spring home with you in Hanoi

Men chase balls at bizarre northern Vietnamese festival

 
go to top