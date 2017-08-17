The most read Vietnamese newspaper
railway
HCMC secures $5 billion from Canadian fund for Mekong Delta rail link
The 200kph train journey will cut travel time from HCMC to Can Tho to just 40 minutes if the project gets the green light.
Choo-choo! Saigon Station to undergo half-a-million dollar makeover
A green terrace, cafes and bistros will help restore the country’s largest railway hub to its former glory.
Rail link planned between Ho Chi Minh City and Cambodia's casino kingdom
The 250km route will be part of a larger network that also connects Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and China.
February 08, 2018 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
Telegraph names top 10 train journeys in Asia, and 2 of them are in Vietnam
The Hanoi-Saigon trip offers 1,600km of pagodas and paddies, while the Kunming-Hanoi train races down the amazing rice terraces of Sa Pa.
January 11, 2018 | 07:33 pm GMT+7
Vietnam demands that Hanoi's long-delayed sky train be officially launched in 2018
Loan disbursement issues with China, which had been holding back the project, have finally been resolved.
December 30, 2017 | 09:02 am GMT+7
Railway paralyzed, flights grounded, ships sunk as Storm Damrey sweeps through central Vietnam
About 10 trains and over 80 flights have been canceled, while seven cargo ships have been sunk.
November 05, 2017 | 12:08 am GMT+7
Vietnam offers super cheap train tickets through Christmas holiday
Tickets of up to $4.40 will be available for travel on all routes until December 27.
September 23, 2017 | 11:38 am GMT+7
Hanoi’s five-year-delayed sky train misses yet another deadline as funds from China dry up
Work will not be completed until China coughs up the $250 million in ODA it agreed to loan Vietnam last year.
September 18, 2017 | 12:54 pm GMT+7
Driver survives after train plows through truck in Hanoi
The driver managed to jump out of the window before his vehicle was crushed to pieces.
September 13, 2017 | 02:25 pm GMT+7
Vietnam adds cameras, brake valves following series of train derailments
Speedy drivers and poor infrastructure were blamed for a number of incidents last month.
September 09, 2017 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
All aboard Vietnam's nostalgic North-South railway
Despite a decline in popularity, the railway still evokes memories of days gone by.
August 19, 2017 | 02:12 pm GMT+7
Rail trip down Vietnam named one of the best in Asia
Why not roll with the flow and take the scenic route with a 1,700km train ride?
July 28, 2017 | 02:59 pm GMT+7
Plane or train? Vietnam's railway network to offer airline-class services to win back passengers
If you can't beat them, join them.
July 07, 2017 | 04:00 pm GMT+7
Revived rail link to hook up Saigon and the Mekong Delta
Saigon to Can Tho in just 45 minutes, for $3.6 billion.
July 06, 2017 | 08:35 am GMT+7
Vietnam's railway network blames budget airlines as bottom line goes south
The finger-pointing parade goes unabated in Vietnam's transport sector.
July 04, 2017 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
