HCMC secures $5 billion from Canadian fund for Mekong Delta rail link

The 200kph train journey will cut travel time from HCMC to Can Tho to just 40 minutes if the project gets the green light.

Choo-choo! Saigon Station to undergo half-a-million dollar makeover

A green terrace, cafes and bistros will help restore the country’s largest railway hub to its former glory.

Rail link planned between Ho Chi Minh City and Cambodia's casino kingdom

The 250km route will be part of a larger network that also connects Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and China.
February 08, 2018 | 02:50 pm GMT+7

Telegraph names top 10 train journeys in Asia, and 2 of them are in Vietnam

The Hanoi-Saigon trip offers 1,600km of pagodas and paddies, while the Kunming-Hanoi train races down the amazing rice terraces of Sa Pa.
January 11, 2018 | 07:33 pm GMT+7

Vietnam demands that Hanoi's long-delayed sky train be officially launched in 2018

Loan disbursement issues with China, which had been holding back the project, have finally been resolved.
December 30, 2017 | 09:02 am GMT+7

Railway paralyzed, flights grounded, ships sunk as Storm Damrey sweeps through central Vietnam

About 10 trains and over 80 flights have been canceled, while seven cargo ships have been sunk.
November 05, 2017 | 12:08 am GMT+7

Vietnam offers super cheap train tickets through Christmas holiday

Tickets of up to $4.40 will be available for travel on all routes until December 27.
September 23, 2017 | 11:38 am GMT+7

Hanoi’s five-year-delayed sky train misses yet another deadline as funds from China dry up

Work will not be completed until China coughs up the $250 million in ODA it agreed to loan Vietnam last year.
September 18, 2017 | 12:54 pm GMT+7

Driver survives after train plows through truck in Hanoi

The driver managed to jump out of the window before his vehicle was crushed to pieces.
September 13, 2017 | 02:25 pm GMT+7

Vietnam adds cameras, brake valves following series of train derailments

Speedy drivers and poor infrastructure were blamed for a number of incidents last month.
September 09, 2017 | 02:50 pm GMT+7

All aboard Vietnam's nostalgic North-South railway

Despite a decline in popularity, the railway still evokes memories of days gone by. 
August 19, 2017 | 02:12 pm GMT+7

Rail trip down Vietnam named one of the best in Asia

Why not roll with the flow and take the scenic route with a 1,700km train ride?
July 28, 2017 | 02:59 pm GMT+7

Plane or train? Vietnam's railway network to offer airline-class services to win back passengers

If you can't beat them, join them.
July 07, 2017 | 04:00 pm GMT+7

Revived rail link to hook up Saigon and the Mekong Delta

Saigon to Can Tho in just 45 minutes, for $3.6 billion.
July 06, 2017 | 08:35 am GMT+7

Vietnam's railway network blames budget airlines as bottom line goes south

The finger-pointing parade goes unabated in Vietnam's transport sector.
July 04, 2017 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
