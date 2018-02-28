VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Vietnam railway
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Choo-choo! Saigon Station to undergo half-a-million dollar makeover

A green terrace, cafes and bistros will help restore the country’s largest railway hub to its former glory.

Vietnam rehashes plan for ambitious high-speed railway

The transport ministry is trying to revive a plan to build a high-speed rail link.
 
go to top