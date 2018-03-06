The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel
21 Mar 2018
Hue deploys endangered timber for Perfume River walkway
20 Mar 2018
Flying taxi trials get go ahead in New Zealand
19 Mar 2018
Traffic mayhem ensues as deadly crashes jam Hanoi highway
19 Mar 2018
Massive sacred painting on display at Buddhist festival in Vietnam
17 Mar 2018
US aircraft carrier band performs classic Vietnamese song in Da Nang
By
VnExpress
March 6, 2018 | 12:03 pm GMT+7
The U.S. Navy won the hearts of many locals in Da Nang with their rendition of a song by the famous late composer Trinh Cong Son.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
U.S.
aircraft carrier
USS Carl Vinson
Vietnam - US relations
Da Nang
Trinh Cong Son
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Meet the four richest people in Vietnam
Tourists in Hanoi discuss International Women's Day
US sailors seek to build ties in historic Vietnam visit
Da Nang Airport set to burst despite recent expansion
Reading:
US aircraft carrier band performs classic Vietnamese song in Da Nang
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World