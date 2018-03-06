VnExpress International
US aircraft carrier band performs classic Vietnamese song in Da Nang

The U.S. Navy won the hearts of many locals in Da Nang with their rendition of a song by the famous late composer Trinh Cong Son.

Concert: “Nguyet Ha” - Trinh Cong Son

l’Espace
 
