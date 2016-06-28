VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Concert: “Nguyet Ha” - Trinh Cong Son

June 28, 2016 | 02:23 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Sun 17 Jul 2016
l'Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

l’Espace

photo web
 

“Nguyet Ha” is a return to the original spirit of Trinh Cong Son's music.

Three artists in the concert, who live and work in different lands, will have a chat over the melodies and lyrics of the rare Vietnamese songwriter whose reputation goes beyond the border of his own homeland, Trinh Cong Son. The conversation, sometimes robust, sometimes calm, sometimes empty, sometimes filled with the sound of classical guitar and flute, is a return to the serene space of Trinh Cong Son's music.

Each song has its own origin, bringing a memory, like a distant meeting in the moonlight. “Nguyet Ha” drowns the audience in a quietness, keep the late songwriter’s fans afloat between the realms of memory, oblivion and melancholy.

Guitarist: Le Thu

Vocalist: Giang Trang

Flutist: Le Thu Huong

Ticket price:

Type A: VND300,000

Type B: VND170,000

Member price: VND100,000

Student price: VND80,000

Tickets are available at l'Espace from June 16, 2016.

Tags: l'Espace concert Trinh Cong Son
 
Read more
Subscription Concert Vol.93

Subscription Concert Vol.93

Asian Youth Orchestra in Hanoi Day 1

Asian Youth Orchestra in Hanoi Day 1

Toyota concert tour 2016

Toyota concert tour 2016

Asian Youth Orchestra in Hanoi Day 2

Asian Youth Orchestra in Hanoi Day 2

Screening: The New Adventures of Aladdin

Screening: The New Adventures of Aladdin

Exhibition/Installation: “Qua”

Exhibition/Installation: “Qua”

Workshop: Bamboo paper art

Workshop: Bamboo paper art

Screening: Jack and the Cuckoo-Clock Heart

Screening: Jack and the Cuckoo-Clock Heart

 
go to top