The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Da Nang
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit
The passenger will be fined for violating airline safety regulations.
US aircraft carrier leaves Vietnam, wrapping up historic visit
'We have gone from former enemies to close partners,' the U.S. ambassador to Vietnam said.
US sailors visit Vietnamese shelter for victims of Agent Orange
'There is still room for the U.S. government and American people to understand the impact of Agent Orange on Vietnamese people.'
March 07, 2018 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Da Nang Airport set to burst despite recent expansion
The Da Nang Airport is already getting crowded less than a year after launching its new $154 million terminal.
March 06, 2018 | 04:17 pm GMT+7
US Navy chefs get a crash-course in Vietnamese cuisine
Chefs from the USS Carl Vinson have been introduced to three traditional delicacies in Da Nang with help from their local counterparts.
March 06, 2018 | 03:14 pm GMT+7
US aircraft carrier band performs classic Vietnamese song in Da Nang
The U.S. Navy won the hearts of many locals in Da Nang with their rendition of a song by the famous late composer Trinh Cong Son.
March 06, 2018 | 12:03 pm GMT+7
‘Historic’ US aircraft carrier visit in Vietnam raises global headlines, and expectations
The USS Carl Vinson's arrival aims to boost ties between the former foes and help maintain regional security.
March 06, 2018 | 11:52 am GMT+7
Da Nang suspends steel factories after days of pollution protests
The protest is the second in a year and people are expecting more than just a temporary shutdown this time.
March 01, 2018 | 03:21 pm GMT+7
Hundreds protest against polluting steel factories in central Vietnam
‘You must either move the plants, or move us.’
February 28, 2018 | 10:25 am GMT+7
US aircraft carrier to make landmark visit to Vietnam in March
Ties between the U.S. and Vietnam have grown through shared concerns over China’s aggressive behavior in disputed waters.
February 26, 2018 | 10:52 am GMT+7
Fireworks light up the sky as Vietnam welcomes Lunar New Year
Vietnamese across the country greeted the new lunar year with fireworks, traditional food offerings and prayers for good health and prosperity.
February 16, 2018 | 07:43 am GMT+7
Vietnamese man gets 18 months in jail for sending death threats to Da Nang leader
Dao Tan Cuong claimed authorities' inspection of his family's villa land had damaged his reputation.
February 10, 2018 | 10:21 am GMT+7
In Da Nang's maze of alleys, a crispy feast of Vietnamese 'pizza'
Rice paper in its finest form, with mango salad and tamarind sauce along the way.
February 08, 2018 | 05:38 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese real estate tycoon under further investigation for abuse of power
Phan Van Anh Vu allegedly violated regulations while buying and selling public land in and around Da Nang.
February 08, 2018 | 10:15 am GMT+7
Vietnamese fishermen save American sailor stranded at sea for a month
The exhausted man was found clinging to his boat after it was hit by a storm off the coast of Japan.
February 06, 2018 | 11:52 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter