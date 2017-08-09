The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
aircraft carrier
US sailors visit Vietnamese shelter for victims of Agent Orange
'There is still room for the U.S. government and American people to understand the impact of Agent Orange on Vietnamese people.'
US sailors seek to build ties in historic Vietnam visit
Sailors aboard a U.S. aircraft carrier took part in cultural activities with locals in the Vietnamese city of Da ...
US Navy chefs get a crash-course in Vietnamese cuisine
Chefs from the USS Carl Vinson have been introduced to three traditional delicacies in Da Nang with help from their local counterparts.
March 06, 2018 | 03:14 pm GMT+7
US aircraft carrier band performs classic Vietnamese song in Da Nang
The U.S. Navy won the hearts of many locals in Da Nang with their rendition of a song by the famous late composer Trinh Cong Son.
March 06, 2018 | 12:03 pm GMT+7
‘Historic’ US aircraft carrier visit in Vietnam raises global headlines, and expectations
The USS Carl Vinson's arrival aims to boost ties between the former foes and help maintain regional security.
March 06, 2018 | 11:52 am GMT+7
Take a look at giant US aircraft carrier in central Vietnam
The USS Carl Vinson has made history by becoming the first U.S. aircraft carrier to dock in Vietnam since the war ended in 1975.
March 06, 2018 | 10:57 am GMT+7
Vietnam welcomes US aircraft carrier as bilateral ties reach new milestone
The visit 'demonstrates U.S. support for a strong, prosperous and independent Vietnam,' U.S. ambassador to Vietnam said.
March 05, 2018 | 06:08 pm GMT+7
Vietnam seeks to pacify China as landmark US carrier visit signals warming ties
For months now, Vietnam has been working to ease the concerns of China over the visit and the prospect of broader security co-operation with the U.S.
March 04, 2018 | 01:05 pm GMT+7
China ready to build larger aircraft carriers, paper says
China Shipbuilding said earlier this week they were developing technologies to build a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.
March 02, 2018 | 09:32 am GMT+7
US aircraft carrier to make landmark visit to Vietnam in March
Ties between the U.S. and Vietnam have grown through shared concerns over China’s aggressive behavior in disputed waters.
February 26, 2018 | 10:52 am GMT+7
Vietnamese ambassador to the US visits aircraft carrier in Virginia
Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh's tour of the USS George H.W. Bush is said to mark the development of Vietnam-U.S. relations.
February 25, 2018 | 11:15 am GMT+7
'US presence matters' says admiral on carrier in East Sea
The United States is sending its aircraft carrier on a mission through the contested waters, which will include a visit to Vietnam.
February 15, 2018 | 03:39 pm GMT+7
Trump, Vietnam's president discuss Asia security
The two agreed to boost bilateral defense ties and trade, as Trump pledged to continue work to fix war damage in Vietnam.
February 15, 2018 | 09:06 am GMT+7
US aircraft carrier to make historic port call in Vietnam this year
One U.S. expert claims the visit will take place in March, but the Vietnamese foreign ministry has not confirmed a date.
January 19, 2018 | 10:50 am GMT+7
Vietnam wins US defense pledges; American aircraft carrier to visit next year
It is believed to be the first visit by a U.S. aircraft carrier since the Vietnam War ended in 1975.
August 09, 2017 | 08:05 am GMT+7
