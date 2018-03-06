VnExpress International
Take a look at giant US aircraft carrier in central Vietnam

By Nguyen Dong   March 6, 2018 | 10:57 am GMT+7

The USS Carl Vinson has made history by becoming the first U.S. aircraft carrier to dock in Vietnam since the war ended in 1975.

U.S. Navys aircraft carrier the USS Carl Vinson is docking in Tien Sa Port of Da Nang City in central Vietnam for a five day stay until Friday.

USS Carl Vinson stretches 332 meters long and 77 meters wide to carry 90 aircraft of different types at the same time, including F/A-18 fighter aircraft, EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft, E-2C/D Hawkeye early warning aircraft, SH-60F helicopters and C-2 Greyhound military transport aircraft.

Around 60 F/A-18 fighter aircraft stand in line on the Vinson.

Reconnaissance aircraft

Auxiliary fuel tanks of a fighter aircraft.

The jet system of an aircraft.

The aircraft wings are folded when parked on the deck so that the carrier can accommodate a large number of aircraft.

Although the number of aircraft is large, they are arranged neatly on the carrier.

USS Carl Vinson arrived in Da Nang on Monday along with the destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer and the destroyer USS Lake Champlain, bringing a crew off 6,500 to the city. During the five-day stay there, officers and sailors visit social sponsor centers and Agent Orange victims, and take part in friendly sporting events and a music show.

