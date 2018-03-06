Take a look at giant US aircraft carrier in central Vietnam

|
U.S. Navy aircraft carrier the USS Carl Vinson has docked at Tien Sa Port in Vietnam's central city of Da Nang City for a five-day stay.
|
The giant ship is 332 meters (363 yards) long and 77 meters wide, and can carry 90 aircraft, including F/A-18 fighters, EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft, E-2C/D Hawkeye early warning aircraft, SH-60F helicopters and C-2 Greyhound military transport aircraft.
|
Around 60 F/A-18 fighter aircraft stand in line on the Vinson.
|
Reconnaissance aircraft.
|
Auxiliary fuel tanks on a fighter aircraft.
|
Jet engines.
|
The aircraft wings are folded on deck so the carrier can accommodate a large number of aircraft.
|
The aircraft slot in neatly on the carrier.
|
The USS Carl Vinson arrived in Da Nang on Monday along with the destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer and the cruiser USS Lake Champlain, bringing a crew of 6,500 people to the city. During the five-day stay, officers and sailors will visit social sponsor centers and Agent Orange victims, and take part in friendly sporting events and a music show.