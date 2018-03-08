The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Oscars so scandalous: leading movies hit with backlash
27 Feb 2018
Hanoians queue from crack of dawn to buy gold on God of Wealth Day
25 Feb 2018
Vietnam's president releases birds for peaceful new year
24 Feb 2018
Tourists in Hanoi discuss International Women's Day
By
Pham Huyen, Phong Vinh
March 8, 2018 | 09:23 pm GMT+7
'There should be an International Men's Day too!'
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
video
8/3
international women's day
Hanoi
Vietnam
women's day
feminism
gender equality
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Meet the four richest people in Vietnam
US sailors seek to build ties in historic Vietnam visit
Da Nang Airport set to burst despite recent expansion
US aircraft carrier band performs classic Vietnamese song in Da Nang
Reading:
Tourists in Hanoi discuss International Women's Day
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World