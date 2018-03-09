The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
5 ways Vietnam's government is tightening internet control
17 Jan 2018
Plastic bags coat Saigon's walking street after raving NYE party
1 Jan 2018
Southern Vietnam prepares for Typhoon Tembin to hit late on Christmas
25 Dec 2017
HCMC puts the future of e-governance to the test
13 Dec 2017
Saigon residents wrestle with high tides, again
7 Dec 2017
Trump ready to meet Kim Jong Un for first-ever US-North Korea summit
By
Reuters
March 9, 2018 | 01:49 pm GMT+7
A South Korean envoy announces that Trump is ready to meet Kim Jong Un by May in response to Kim's invitation to hold the first-ever U.S.-North Korea summit.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Donald Trump
Kim Jong Un
U.S. President
North Korean leader
U.S.-North Korea summit
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Take a look at Vietnam's largest jeweled mandala
Can’t touch this: Table Obama and Bourdain dined at on display in glass cabinet
A tour of Vietnamese UNESCO Heritage... scarred by concrete in name of tourism
NY art students mold clay into faces of dead, nameless migrants
Reading:
Trump ready to meet Kim Jong Un for first-ever US-North Korea summit
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World