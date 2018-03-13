VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Can’t touch this: Table Obama and Bourdain dined at on display in glass cabinet

By Tran Huan, Nhung Nguyen   March 13, 2018 | 02:35 pm GMT+7
Just when you thought Vietnam's Obama craze couldn’t get any weirder.
Tags: Vietnam Obama vietnamese food obama portion Bourdain Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown bun cha bun cha Huong Lien Hanoi street food
 
View more

Tons of radishes left to rot due to massive oversupply in Hanoi

Mekong Delta entrepreneurs tap into fresh water business as salinization takes over

Murals along Hanoi street take visitors back to the 1980s

Take a look at Vietnam's largest jeweled mandala

 
go to top