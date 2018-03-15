VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Take a look at Vietnam's largest jeweled mandala

By Do Manh Cuong   March 15, 2018 | 10:39 am GMT+7
Crafted entirely by hand, this masterpiece features 35 different types of natural gemstones.
Tags: Vietnam's largest jeweled mandala Vietnam Buddhism religion
 
View more

Massive sacred painting on display at Buddhist festival in Vietnam

Tons of radishes left to rot due to massive oversupply in Hanoi

Mekong Delta entrepreneurs tap into fresh water business as salinization takes over

Murals along Hanoi street take visitors back to the 1980s

 
go to top