religion
Experience Hinduism at this temple in the heart of Saigon
Built by Vietnam's first Indian settlers in the late 19th century, Mariamman Temple is open daily to visitors.
His Holiness Gyalwang Drukpa returns to Vietnam for spring festival
The senior Buddhist dignitary will visit the Great Stupa Mandala Tay Thien in Vinh Phuc Province during his trip.
Take a look at Vietnam's largest jeweled mandala
Crafted entirely by hand, this masterpiece features 35 different types of natural gemstones.
March 15, 2018 | 10:39 am GMT+7
Documentary about famed Vietnamese Buddhist monk to hit local screens
The release of the film about Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh has been delayed for three months in Vietnam.
February 23, 2018 | 04:56 pm GMT+7
Texas church shooting: what we know
Gunman was a 26-year-old atheist and former member of the U.S. air force.
November 07, 2017 | 08:57 am GMT+7
Where the mighty stand together
A visit to a statue factory, where different replicas stand side by side each other, offers a glimpse into Vietnam’s diversely religious life.
September 19, 2017 | 09:06 pm GMT+7
Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for haj climax
Over two million pilgrims reach Mount Arafat for a vigil to atone for their sins as the annual haj pilgrimage reaches its climax.
September 01, 2017 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Find your spiritual side with a glimpse at the holy world we call home
From Hanoi to London and New Delhi, there are a million ways to celebrate your beliefs.
August 23, 2017 | 07:59 pm GMT+7
In southern Vietnam, believers come together to celebrate revered goddess
The annual festival at Ba Chua Xu Temple in An Giang has begun, with a sea of pilgrims and prayers.
May 20, 2017 | 01:11 pm GMT+7
Pope, at Cairo Mass, urges unity against fanaticism
Francis uses 2-day visit to denounce Islamist violence and criticises populism, human rights abuses.
April 29, 2017 | 09:19 pm GMT+7
Singapore court sends teen blogger back to jail for criticizing religion
He deliberately posted comments on the internet in videos, blog posts and a picture that were critical of Christianity and Islam.
September 29, 2016 | 02:44 pm GMT+7
Saigon's trinity of spiritual sites
Just so you know, Obama took a look at one during his official visit.
August 19, 2016 | 03:58 pm GMT+7
Myanmar to deport Spanish tourist for Buddha tattoo
A Spanish tourist faces deportation from Myanmar over a Buddha leg tattoo that offended monks.
July 11, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Japan's Abe to take G7 leaders to shrine as economy tops summit agenda
Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe was set to escort Group of Seven (G7) leaders to the Shinto religion's holiest site on Thursday ahead of a summit that will cover topics from ...
May 26, 2016 | 09:57 am GMT+7
Chinese Buddhist temple disseminates wisdom with robot monk
An ancient Chinese Buddhist temple uses modern means to disseminate wisdom with the help of a small robot monk.
April 22, 2016 | 03:49 pm GMT+7
